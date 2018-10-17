Log in
Stocks to Watch: Netflix, IBM, United Continental, Lam Research

10/17/2018 | 12:52pm CEST

By Jessica Menton

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Wednesday's session. Stock movements reflect premarket trading. Check back when the market opens for an updated list.

Netflix: The video-streaming giant topped growth expectations in the third quarter, adding 6.96 million subscribers in the period, up from its forecast of 5 million.

IBM: The technology company missed revenue estimates in the most recent quarter, its first sales decline following three consecutive quarters of growth.

United Continental: The third-largest U.S. carrier by traffic boosted its profit outlook for the year, as higher fares and cost cuts offset surging fuel prices in the period ended Sept. 30.

Lam Research: The chip-equipment maker forecast better-than-expected sales for the final three months of the year, with the midpoint of its revenue outlook at $2.5 billion.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 2.83% 145.12 Delayed Quote.-8.01%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 1.94% 145.27 Delayed Quote.-21.98%
NETFLIX 3.98% 346.4 Delayed Quote.73.54%
S&P 500 2.15% 2809.92 Real-time Quote.3.50%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 2.68% 83.52 Delayed Quote.20.68%
