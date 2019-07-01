Stocks to Watch: Nvidia, RealReal, Constellation Brands, Goldman Sachs

By Julia Donheiser

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Monday's session.

Nvidia Corp.: President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a cease-fire on trade that will remove some curbs on Huawei Technologies, potentially boosting shares of chip makers that rely on trade and Chinese demand to boost revenue.

RealReal Inc.: The online marketplace rose 45% in its market debut Friday, closing at $28.90 after going public at $20.

Constellation Brands Inc.: Shares of the Corona brewer rose 4.6% Friday, their best day since early April, after the company reported quarterly earnings that were stronger than anticipated.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.: The investment bank climbed for the eighth time in nine sessions Friday, hitting its highest level in nearly two months after getting cleared by the Federal Reserve to return more money to shareholders over the next year.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.