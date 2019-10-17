Stocks to Watch: Philip Morris, Union Pacific, Morgan Stanley, IBM, E*Trade

By James Willhite

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Tuesday's session. Stock movements noted by ticker reflect movements during regular trading hours; premarket trading is specified separately.

Union Pacific -- up 1% premarket: The railroad and freight-transportation company said in its third-quarter earnings statement that it had bought back 6.4 million shares during the period.

Philip Morris International -- up 1.5% premarket: The tobacco giant's earnings beat expectations, but it lowered its forward guidance.

Morgan Stanley -- up 4.4% premarket: The bank r eported third-quarter earnings before market open that beat analyst expectations.

E*Trade Financial -- up 0.5% premarket: The online broker is due to report third-quarter earnings after markets close on Thursday. At the start of October, it said it would join its larger rivals in eliminating trading commissions.

International Business Machines -- down 5.4% premarket: IBM late Wednesday reported its fifth consecutive quarter of falling sales.

Netflix -- up 8% premarket: The company said Wednesday its subscriber base grew during the third quarter though it missed its subscriber-growth target.

