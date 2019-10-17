Log in
Stocks to Watch: Philip Morris, Union Pacific, Morgan Stanley, IBM, E*Trade

10/17/2019 | 08:38am EDT

By James Willhite

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Tuesday's session. Stock movements noted by ticker reflect movements during regular trading hours; premarket trading is specified separately.

Union Pacific -- up 1% premarket: The railroad and freight-transportation company said in its third-quarter earnings statement that it had bought back 6.4 million shares during the period.

Philip Morris International -- up 1.5% premarket: The tobacco giant's earnings beat expectations, but it lowered its forward guidance.

Morgan Stanley -- up 4.4% premarket: The bank r eported third-quarter earnings before market open that beat analyst expectations.

E*Trade Financial -- up 0.5% premarket: The online broker is due to report third-quarter earnings after markets close on Thursday. At the start of October, it said it would join its larger rivals in eliminating trading commissions.

International Business Machines -- down 5.4% premarket: IBM late Wednesday reported its fifth consecutive quarter of falling sales.

Netflix -- up 8% premarket: The company said Wednesday its subscriber base grew during the third quarter though it missed its subscriber-growth target.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to James Willhite at james.willhite@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -2.12% 39.01 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -0.62% 142.11 Delayed Quote.25.02%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.61% 42.79 Delayed Quote.7.92%
NETFLIX 0.71% 286.28 Delayed Quote.6.96%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL 1.00% 79.1 Delayed Quote.18.48%
S&P 500 -0.20% 2989.69 Delayed Quote.19.26%
UNION PACIFIC 0.10% 163.31 Delayed Quote.18.14%
