News : Markets
Stocks to Watch: Prudential Financial, Sealed Air, and NetApp

08/05/2019 | 06:15am EDT

By Ira Iosebashvili

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Monday's session.

Prudential Financial Inc.: Shares of the life insurer fell more than 14% last week after the company reported earnings that didn't meet analysts' expectations.

Sealed Air Corp.: The bubble wrap maker said in a regulatory filing Friday it received a grand jury subpoena seeking information related to the firing of its finance chief and the selection process of its independent audit firm.

NetApp Inc.: The storage and data management company's shares lost more than 20% Friday after it warned that sales in the current quarter and year would fall below expectations.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETAPP -20.22% 46.04 Delayed Quote.-22.84%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL -2.78% 88.56 Delayed Quote.8.60%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -4.03% 1536.75 Delayed Quote.14.16%
S&P 500 -0.73% 2932.05 Delayed Quote.16.96%
SEALED AIR CORPORATION 7.73% 44.33 Delayed Quote.27.24%
