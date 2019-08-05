Stocks to Watch: Prudential Financial, Sealed Air, and NetApp

By Ira Iosebashvili

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Monday's session.

Prudential Financial Inc.: Shares of the life insurer fell more than 14% last week after the company reported earnings that didn't meet analysts' expectations.

Sealed Air Corp.: The bubble wrap maker said in a regulatory filing Friday it received a grand jury subpoena seeking information related to the firing of its finance chief and the selection process of its independent audit firm.

NetApp Inc.: The storage and data management company's shares lost more than 20% Friday after it warned that sales in the current quarter and year would fall below expectations.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com