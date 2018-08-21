Stocks to Watch: Tesla, Snap, Hertz, Bank of America, Fabrinet

By Amrith Ramkumar

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Tuesday's session. Stock movements reflect premarket trading. Check back when the market opens for an updated list.

Tesla Inc. -- Up 1%: Some Tesla suppliers are worried about the auto maker's financial strength after production of the Model 3 car drained some of its cash, The Wall Street Journal reported late in Monday's session.

Snap Inc. -- Down 1.3%: The social-media firm fell for the fifth straight session Monday, its longest streak of consecutive declines since early May.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. -- Up 0.8%: Hertz selected Jamere Jackson, the former finance chief of Nielsen, to lead its finance team and succeed Thomas Kennedy, who has resigned.

Bank of America Corp. -- Up 0.1%: Bank of America's brokerage arm Merrill Lynch will pay $8.9 million to settle charges it failed to disclose a conflict of interest, the Securities and Exchange Commission said late in Monday's session.

Fabrinet -- Up 0.8%: The optical-equipment specialist exceeded revenue expectations in its most recent quarter.

