News : Markets
Stocks to Watch: UPS, Caterpillar, Tupperware, Snap, Visa and Chipotle

07/24/2019 | 09:18am EDT

By Julia Donheiser and Allison Prang

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Tuesday's session. Stock movements noted by ticker reflect movements during regular trading hours; premarket trading is specified separately.

United Parcel Service Inc. -- Up 4.3% Premarket: The company posted earnings and revenue that beat analysts' estimates and reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance.

Caterpillar Inc. -- Down 4.7% Premarket: Profit was negatively impacted by higher materials costs from labor and tariffs. The company's earnings missed estimates while revenue beat.

Tupperware Brands Corp. -- Down 16% Premarket: The company said it expects adjusted earnings and sales to fall more than it was expecting for this year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -- Up 2.6% Premarket: The pharmaceutical company's revenue and earnings topped estimates and Alexion upped its outlook for adjusted profit and revenue.

Amazon.com Inc. -- Down 1.1% Premarket: The Justice Department is opening a broad antitrust review into whether large technology firms are unlawfully stifling competition, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. -- Up 3.2% Premarket: The fast-casual burrito chain beat second-quarter earnings expectations, continuing its rebound from E. coli outbreaks and other food-safety scares from recent years. Shares are up 71% this year.

Snap Inc. -- Up 10% Premarket: Snapchat's parent company posted record user growth and beat sales expectations in the second quarter.

Texas Instruments Inc. -- Up 6.3% Premarket: The chip maker reported better-than-expected earnings and a smaller decline in sales than Wall Street anticipated.

Visa Inc. -- Down 0.4% Premarket: The credit-card provider slightly lowered its target for client incentives -- long-term contracts with partners to expand its network -- though it beat projections in last quarter and lifted profits 33% from a year earlier.

Discover Financial Services -- Up 2.1% Premarket on Low Volume: The financial-services company topped quarterly revenue targets.

Netflix Inc. -- Up 0.7% Premarket: Shares of the streaming giant dropped for the ninth consecutive session Tuesday, its longest streak since March 2014, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Chubb Ltd. -- Flat Premarket: The Zurich-based insurance company reported lower profit in the second quarter from a year earlier, though results were largely in line with analyst targets.

This is an expanded version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS 0.08% 122.42 Delayed Quote.25.74%
CATERPILLAR INC. 2.11% 138.1 Delayed Quote.6.43%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. -0.39% 739.6 Delayed Quote.71.29%
CHUBB LTD -0.71% 146.74 Delayed Quote.13.59%
CHUBB LTD 0.00% 132 Delayed Quote.18.92%
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 2.61% 84.48 Delayed Quote.43.24%
NETFLIX -1.07% 307.3 Delayed Quote.14.81%
S&P 500 0.68% 3005.47 Delayed Quote.19.07%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1.60% 120.07 Delayed Quote.25.06%
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION -0.89% 17.82 Delayed Quote.-43.55%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 1.21% 105.27 Delayed Quote.7.94%
