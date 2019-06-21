Stocks to Watch: UnitedHealth, PayPal, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart, LSC Communications, and More

By Francesca Fontana and Jessica Menton

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Friday's session. Stock movements noted by ticker reflect movements during regular trading hours; premarket trading is specified separately.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. -- Down 0.3% premarket: The parent of UnitedHealthcare, the largest U.S. health insurer, agreed to buy health-care payments firm Equian from its private-equity owner for about $3.2 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday.

PayPal Holdings Inc. -- Down 2.3% premarket: PayPal said Thursday that Bill Ready, chief operating officer, is leaving the financial-technology company at the end of the year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. -- Down 2.7% premarket: Jack Sinclair was named as the organic-supermarket chain's chief executive, effective Monday, the company said Thursday.

Walmart Inc. -- Up 0.1% premarket: Walmart agreed to pay $282 million to resolve yearslong criminal and regulatory investigations into whether it paid bribes around the world, agreeing that it had lax policies in place to catch potential corruption.

LSC Communications Inc. -- Down 17% premarket: The Justice Department filed a civil antitrust lawsuit Thursday that alleges Quad/Graphics Inc.'s proposed takeover of LSC Communications would hinder competition and allow the combined company to dominate the printing market.

CarMax Inc. -- Up 4.1% premarket: The used-car retailer reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. -- Up 1.5% premarket: Marathon Petroleum said Donald Templin would return to the role of finance chief as part of a broader executive restructuring at the oil refiner.

