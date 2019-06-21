Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stocks to Watch: UnitedHealth, PayPal, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart, LSC Communications, and More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 09:06am EDT

By Francesca Fontana and Jessica Menton

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Friday's session. Stock movements noted by ticker reflect movements during regular trading hours; premarket trading is specified separately.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. -- Down 0.3% premarket: The parent of UnitedHealthcare, the largest U.S. health insurer, agreed to buy health-care payments firm Equian from its private-equity owner for about $3.2 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday.

PayPal Holdings Inc. -- Down 2.3% premarket: PayPal said Thursday that Bill Ready, chief operating officer, is leaving the financial-technology company at the end of the year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. -- Down 2.7% premarket: Jack Sinclair was named as the organic-supermarket chain's chief executive, effective Monday, the company said Thursday.

Walmart Inc. -- Up 0.1% premarket: Walmart agreed to pay $282 million to resolve yearslong criminal and regulatory investigations into whether it paid bribes around the world, agreeing that it had lax policies in place to catch potential corruption.

LSC Communications Inc. -- Down 17% premarket: The Justice Department filed a civil antitrust lawsuit Thursday that alleges Quad/Graphics Inc.'s proposed takeover of LSC Communications would hinder competition and allow the combined company to dominate the printing market.

CarMax Inc. -- Up 4.1% premarket: The used-car retailer reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. -- Up 1.5% premarket: Marathon Petroleum said Donald Templin would return to the role of finance chief as part of a broader executive restructuring at the oil refiner.

This is an expanded version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com and Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARMAX -0.59% 83 Delayed Quote.32.31%
LSC COMMUNICATIONS INC 1.22% 5.83 Delayed Quote.-16.71%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 4.61% 51.95 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS 1.41% 118.79 Delayed Quote.41.27%
QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC. 0.72% 9.74 Delayed Quote.-20.94%
S&P 500 0.95% 2954.18 Delayed Quote.16.74%
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC 0.67% 19.53 Delayed Quote.-16.93%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -0.97% 247.76 Delayed Quote.0.43%
WAL-MART STORES 0.64% 110.32 Delayed Quote.18.43%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:06aStocks to Watch: UnitedHealth, PayPal, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart, LSC Communications, and More
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:58aMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Poised To Pull Back After Notching First Record Since April
DJ
07:45aTSX futures drop on U.S.-Iran tensions
RE
06:44aStocks to Watch: UnitedHealth, PayPal, Sprouts Farmers Market
DJ
06:18aLONDON MARKETS: London Markets Flat Despite Middle East Friction
DJ
06:13aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Markets Tick Up Despite Iran Tension
DJ
05:24aIran-U.S. tensions take the edge off world stocks rally
RE
05:14aIran-U.S. tensions take the edge off world stocks rally
RE
05:09aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : London's FTSE 100 outshines Europe as Middle East tensions lift oil majors
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIXIS : NATIXIS : French bank Natixis slips on Morningstar H2O fund review fallout
2MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Court appoints new Supervisory Board member
3SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
4LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : oil up 5% this week on fears of U.S.-Iran conflict
5PETROCHINA COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Exxon's $53 billion Iraq deal hit by contract snags, Iran tensions - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About