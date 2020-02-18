Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 01:42am EST
Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian shares fell and Wall Street was poised to retreat from record highs on Tuesday after Apple Inc said it would miss its March quarter revenue guidance as the coronavirus slowed production and weakened demand in China.

The warning from the most valuable U.S. company sobered investor optimism that stimulus from China and other countries would protect the global economy from the effects of the epidemic.

S&P500 e-mini futures slipped as much as 0.4% in Asian trade while Nasdaq futures fell 0.6%.

European stocks were expected to follow suit, with major European stock futures trading 0.5-0.6% lower.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 1.0%, while Tokyo's Nikkei <.N225> slid 1.4%, dragged down by tech stocks.

China's CSI300 <.CSI300> blue chip shares gave up 0.5%, following a strong rally that was fuelled by hopes Beijing would introduce more policy stimulus.

China's central bank cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending on Monday, paving the way for a likely reduction in the benchmark loan prime rate on Thursday.

However, sentiment took a subsequent knock as Apple said factories in China were re-opening but ramping up more slowly than expected, reinforcing signs of a broader hit to businesses from the epidemic.

"Apple is saying its recovery could be delayed, which could mean the impact of the virus may go beyond the current quarter," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"If Apple shares were traded cheaply, that might not matter much. But when they are trading at a record high, investors will be surely tempted to sell."

Asian tech shares were also hit. Samsung Electronics dropped 2.9%, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) lost 2.9% and Sony Corp shed 2.5%.

In China, the number of new Covid-19 cases fell to 1,886 on Monday from 2,048 the day before. The World Health Organization cautioned, however, that "every scenario is still on the table" in terms of the epidemic's evolution.

As China's authorities try to prevent the spread of the disease, the economy is paying a heavy price. Some cities remained in lockdown, streets are deserted, and travel bans and quarantine orders are in place around the country, preventing migrant workers from getting back to their jobs.

Many factories have yet to re-open, disrupting supply chains in China and beyond, as highlighted by Apple.

"Lifting travel restrictions is taking longer than expected. Initially we thought lockdowns would end in February and factory output would normalise in March. But that is looking increasingly difficult," said Ei Kaku, currency strategist at Nomura Securities.

Nomura downgraded its China first-quarter economic growth forecast to 3% from a year earlier, half the pace of the fourth quarter, from its previous forecast of 3.8%.

Nomura says there was a risk it could be even weaker.

Also hurting market sentiment was news that the Trump administration is considering changing U.S. regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] from companies such as Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

Bonds were in demand, with the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield falling 4.2 basis point to 1.546% after a U.S. public holiday on Monday.

Safe-haven gold also rose 0.3% to its two-week high of $1,587.00 per ounce.

In the currency market, the yen ticked up 0.15% to 109.69 yen per dollar while the risk-sensitive Australian dollar lost 0.4% to $0.6686 <AUD=D4>. The yuan was steadier for now, trading at 6.9950 yuan per dollar <CNY=CFXS>.

The euro, grappling with worries about sluggish growth in the euro zone, edged down 0.1% to $1.0833, near its 33-month low of $1.0817 touched on Monday.

Oil prices slipped on fresh concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Brent crude fell 0.6% to $57.30 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 0.3% to $51.90 a barrel.

London copper prices also retreated 0.3% to $5,797 a tonne, slipping from Monday's three-week high.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)

By Hideyuki Sano

Stocks treated in this article : Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY), US Dollar / Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), British Pound / Japanese Yen (GBP/JPY), Apple Inc., NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, London Brent Oil, S&P 500, Nikkei 225, Morgan Stanley, LME Copper Cash, Euro / Australian Dollar (EUR/AUD), Australian Dollar / Swiss Franc (AUD/CHF), Japanese Yen / Swiss Franc (JPY/CHF), New Zealand Dollar / Japanese Yen (NZD/JPY), WTI, British Pound / Australian Dollar (GBP/AUD), Australian Dollar / Canadian Dollar (AUD/CAD), US Dollar / Chinese Yuan Renminbi (USD/CNY), Australian Dollar / Japanese Yen (AUD/JPY), Canadian Dollar / Japanese Yen (CAD/JPY), Australian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar (AUD/NZD), Australian Dollar / US Dollar (AUD/USD), NOMURA Co., Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.02% 324.95 Delayed Quote.10.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.26% 0.88627 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.39% 73.464 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.09% 1.04298 Delayed Quote.0.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.32% 0.65603 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.30% 0.66919 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.18% 1.94132 Delayed Quote.2.66%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.05% 1.7207 Delayed Quote.0.37%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.21% 142.622 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.14% 82.881 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.08% 0.74011 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 29398.08 Delayed Quote.3.01%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.26% 1.6184 Delayed Quote.0.89%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.09% 0.83363 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.14% 118.899 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.06% 0.893 Delayed Quote.0.31%
LME COPPER CASH 1.13% 5802 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.80% 57.08 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.17% 2864.5 End-of-day quote.-0.40%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.51% 569.4 End-of-day quote.-2.63%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.16% 55.84 Delayed Quote.9.23%
NASDAQ 100 0.29% 9623.580482 Delayed Quote.9.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.20% 9731.17573 Delayed Quote.8.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.31% 0.84967 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.45% 70.426 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
NIKKEI 225 -1.40% 23193.8 Real-time Quote.0.72%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -2.66% 1242 End-of-day quote.-12.90%
S&P 500 0.18% 3380.16 Delayed Quote.4.62%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SONY CORPORATION -2.23% 7452 End-of-day quote.1.65%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.27% 6.9977 Delayed Quote.0.36%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.34% 7.0007 Delayed Quote.0.36%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.07% 109.78 Delayed Quote.1.02%
WTI -0.52% 51.68 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
01:48aMiners welcome Indonesia's new jobs bill that could spur coal growth
RE
01:42aStocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus
RE
01:41aStocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus
RE
01:38aBoy Scouts of America files bankruptcy in wake of abuse lawsuits
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13aNissan CEO tells angry shareholders he is ready to be sacked if no turnaround
RE
01:13aBACKING BLOCKCHAIN : enabling the future
AQ
01:08aShell temporarily suspends LNG liftings from Prelude off Australia
RE
01:05aInvestors track ships, chase rumors to get edge on COVID-19 risks
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to shed assets worth $100 billion and slash 35,000 jobs over three years
2APPLE INC. : Why Mess With a Winning Strategy? Investors Bet on Tech -- Update
3RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Makes EUR4.86 Billion Offer to Buy UBI Banca
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group