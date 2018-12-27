On December 27, 2018, the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income
Fund (NYSE: EDI) (the “Fund”), a closed-end fund, will pay a monthly
distribution on its common stock of $0.1511 per share to shareholders of
record at the close of business on December 14, 2018. The Fund, acting
in accordance with an exemptive order received from the Securities and
Exchange Commission and with approval of its Board of Trustees, adopted
a managed distribution policy under which the Fund may utilize capital
gains, where applicable, as part of regular monthly cash distributions
to its shareholders. This policy gives the Fund greater flexibility to
realize capital gains and to distribute those gains to shareholders.
The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current
distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal
year-to-date from the sources indicated in the table. In addition, the
table shows the percentages of the total distribution amount per share
attributable to (i) net investment income, (ii) net realized short-term
capital gain, (iii) net realized long-term capital gain and (iv) return
of capital or other capital source. These percentages are disclosed for
the current distribution as well as the fiscal year-to-date cumulative
distribution amount per share for the Fund.
|
Current Distribution from:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share ($)
|
|
|
%
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
|
0.1028
|
|
|
68.03%
|
|
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
|
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
|
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Return of Capital or other Capital Source
|
|
|
0.0483
|
|
|
31.97%
|
|
Total (per common share)
|
|
|
0.1511
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year-to-Date Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions from1:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share ($)
|
|
|
%
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
|
0.1028
|
|
|
68.03%
|
|
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
|
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
|
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Return of Capital or other Capital Source
|
|
|
0.0483
|
|
|
31.97%
|
|
Total (per common share)
|
|
|
0.1511
|
|
|
100.00%
|
1 The Fund’s fiscal year is December 1 to November 30.
Information shown is for the period beginning December 1, 2018.
Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s
investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the
terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy.
The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and
net realized capital gains, therefore, a portion of your distribution
may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for
example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is
paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not
necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be
confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a)
Notice are only estimates, may change over time and are not being
provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and
sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the
Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and
may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send
you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to
report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Presented below are return figures, based on the change in the Fund’s
Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”), compared to the annualized
distribution rate for this current distribution as a percentage of the
NAV on the last day of the month prior to distribution declaration date.
Fund Performance & Distribution Information
|
Annualized Distribution Rate as a Percentage of NAV^
|
|
|
|
16.05%
|
Cumulative Distribution Rate as a Percentage of NAV*
|
|
|
|
1.34%
|
Cumulative Total Return as a Percentage of NAV**
|
|
|
|
(15.00%)
|
Average Annual Total Return***
|
|
|
|
0.97%
^ Based on the Fund’s NAV as of November 30, 2018 and the December 27,
2018 distribution.
* Based on the Fund’s NAV as of November 30, 2018 and includes
distributions through December 27, 2018.
** Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of these
distributions for the period December 1, 2017 through November 30, 2018.
*** Average Annual Total Return represents the compound average of the
Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five-year period ending
November 30, 2018. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in
the Fund’s NAV over a year including distributions paid and assuming
reinvestment of these distributions.
While the NAV performance may be indicative of the Fund’s investment
performance, it does not measure the value of a shareholder’s investment
in the Fund. The value of a shareholder’s investment in the Fund is
determined by the Fund’s market price, which is based on the supply and
demand for the Fund’s shares in the open market.
The Fund’s Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any distributions
made pursuant to the Fund’s distribution policy and considers the income
earned and capital gain realized by the Fund, as well as the Fund’s
available capital. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the
Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration, among other
things, the Fund’s net asset value and market conditions. The Fund’s
distribution policy is subject to modification, suspension or
termination by the Board of Trustees at any time, which could have an
adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s shares. The
distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total
return on an investment in the Fund.
