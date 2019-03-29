Stone Sewer Replacement & Davis Brook Regulator Structure: Weekly Status Report (3/29)

March 29, 2019

This week, crews finished the following:

Tied reinforcement steel for regulator structure footing.

Cut penetration into box culvert for 42' diameter ductile iron pipe.

Set 8' diameter base for Sewer Manhole 1 and made concrete collar for connection to box culvert.

Set first two pieces of 42' diameter PVC sewer and 20' of ductile iron casing for railroad crossing.

Crews plan to make railroad crossing on Saturday, March 30. Crews will close Railroad Street for vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 30. Next week, crews will install 42' diameter sewer, and tie reinforcement steel for regulator structure walls.

March 25 - March 29, 2019



This past week, S.E. MacMillan received three significant deliveries: a pre-cast 8' diameter manhole from American Concrete in Veazie; a load of reinforcement steel from HarMac Rebar and Steel, Fryeburg; and two 18' pieces of 42' diameter ductile iron pipe from McWane Ductile, Birmingham, Alabama.

In the coming week, MacMillan plans to set SMH 001 near the intersection of Front and Railroad Streets and connect it to the 8'x9' box culvert with 42' ductile iron pipe. They also expect to complete tying reinforcement steel and then placing the concrete for the Davis Brook Regulator Structure footing slab.

March 18 - March 22, 2019

S.E. MacMillan will complete excavation for construction of the Davis Brook regulator structure early in the week. CES Inc. of Brewer will have a survey crew on site Monday to lay out the corners of the regulator structure. On Monday, the City of Bangor Sewer department will do a pre-construction inspection of the inside of the 9'x8' Davis Brook box culvert. MacMillan has a concrete coring company from New Hampshire scheduled to be on site Wednesday to make a 48' core into the box culvert as access for a new 42' sewer. The Sewer department's pre-construction inspection will verify the internal condition of the culvert. Forming of the regulator's concrete base slab may begin at the end of the week.

Week of March 11 - March 15, 2019

Work to include continued excavation, installing construction fencing, and building a crushed stone construction driveway entrance on Railroad Street. There will also be a construction entrance built on Dutton Street for access to the old Maine Central Railroad roundhouse site where MacMillan is hauling and will temporarily stockpile excavation. MacMillan is tentatively scheduled to work with Pan Am Railways the weekend of March 30-31 to excavate beneath their railway track and install the five-foot diameter steel casing for new sewer and communication conduit crossing.

March 7, 2019

Work started on the City's Stone Sewer Replacement and new Davis Brook Regulator Structure sewer project on Thursday, March 7. The S.E. MacMillan Company of Bangor, Maine has started excavation for the new Davis Brook regulator structure.

February 11, 2019



On February 11, 2019, the Bangor City Council awarded the contract for the Stone Sewer Replacement and New Davis Brook Regulator Structure Project to the S.E. Macmillan Company of Bangor, Maine. There were four bidders for the project and S.E. MacMillan's bid of $2.55 million was the low bid. As part of the City's Consent Decree with the EPA and the DEP, the project is designed to reduce the number of combined sewer overflows on the Davis Brook section of Bangor's west side sewer system. Major components of the work include:

Construction of a new underground Davis Brook Sewer regulator structure.

Pipe jacking a 5' diameter steel casing beneath the railroad tracks on Railroad Street.

Laying 420 feet of new 42' PVC sewer pipe to connect the new regulator structure to the existing 8'x9' box culvert Davis Brook storage tank.

Removing the existing Davis Brook Regulator Structure, abandoning approximately three hundred forty feet of 6'x7' stone sewer overflow and lay 6' diameter RCP and 6'x7' precast box culvert to replace the overflow sewer.

The work will be undertaken on Railroad Street and in the grass area between Main Street, Railroad Street, the gated drive entrance to Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, and the northeast Pavilion pedestrian gate. The Contractor will begin moving equipment and material to the site this month and excavation is anticipated to begin in early March. The project has a substantial completion date of December 1, 2019. The contract requires the Contractor to coordinate construction work around current and future scheduled Waterfront events.