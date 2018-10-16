StoneCo Ltd. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (“Stone” or the “Company”) today announced that it has launched its initial public offering of 47,727,273 of its Class A common shares, 40,909,091 of which are being offered by the Company and 6,818,182 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders (the “Offering”) pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In connection with the Offering, certain shareholders intend to grant the underwriters the option to purchase up to 7,159,091 additional Class A common shares. The estimated price range for the initial public offering is US$ 21.00 to US$ 23.00 per Class A common share. Stone has applied to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “STNE.”



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as Global Coordinators in this offering, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch and Banco BTG Pactual S.A.–Cayman Branch are collectively acting as Bookrunners in this offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by phone at 1-800-831-9146; Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., 767 Fifth Avenue 50th Floor, New York, New York 10153, Attention: Equity Sales Desk, telephone: 1-212-710-6756 or by emailing roadshowdesk@itaubba.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or by emailing newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; BofA Merrill Lynch, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch at Attention: Prospectus Department, 601 Lexington Avenue, 57th Floor, New York, NY 10022, email: OL-BTGPactual-ProspectusDepartment@btgpactual.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil.

