Stoneridge Creek Retirement Community Named Great Place to Work

08/13/2018

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stoneridge Creek continuing care retirement community in Pleasanton, California, has been certified as a top workplace by the independent research and consulting firm Great Place to Work®.

Great Place to Work is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures and provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace environments. Great Place to Work produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine, as well as lists identifying the best workplaces for millennials, women and diversity.

The certification process for Stoneridge Creek included a survey of all employees – which included all departments, job functions and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April and measured more than 60 categories to evaluate employee satisfaction including respect, fairness, employee pride in the community, camaraderie and belief that their work makes a difference. Stoneridge Creek had to meet the threshold in each category in order to be certified.

“This honor belongs to every employee at Stoneridge Creek,” said Zeke Griffin, Stoneridge Creek’s Executive Director. “The staff work hard every day to make a positive environment for the residents as well as each other in line with our core STAR values. An employee recognition program was created a few years ago as a way to recognize the outstanding job the employees do on a round-the-clock basis for exemplifying these values. The Great Place to Work certification validates our efforts to create a work culture that celebrates and recognizes the contributions of every employee, no matter what department they work in or what job they do.

“Employees are nominated for the STAR award by residents and their peers at the community. A committee then votes to determine the employee of each quarter and ultimately decides upon the ‘STAR of the Year’ for the community. The quarterly employees and the STAR of the Year each receive awards funded by Stoneridge Creek management. We are proud to see the positive results from the Great Places to Work survey reflect the hard work and efforts made by our team to live the STAR values every day.”

The Stoneridge Creek STAR values are Service to Residents and Colleagues, Team Success, Aim for Excellence and Do the Right Thing.

About Stoneridge Creek
Stoneridge Creek, located at 3300 Stoneridge Creek Way in Pleasanton, California, is a continuing care retirement community for people 60 years of age and older featuring a variety of housing options and a package of services, activities and amenities. More information can be found at www.stoneridgecreek.com.

For More Information:
Donna Hahn
Hahn Communications
(949) 458-3983
donna@hahnmarketing.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
