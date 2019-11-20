Stony Lonesome Group : Names Lt General Brooks Bash, US Air Force Retired, as a General Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stony Lonesome Group (SLG), a boutique venture capital firm and early pioneer in the Military Veteran entrepreneurship space, announced today the addition of Lieutenant General Brooks Bash as a General Partner and Military Advisor for Stony Lonesome Group. Bash has been named a General Partner to Stony Lonesome Capital II LP venture capital fund with a sector focus on Military Medicine, Healthcare and Veteran Care as well as Stony Lonesome Capital III LP fund with a sector focus of Cybersecurity and Big Data.

Lt Gen Bash joins SLG with a wealth of senior military and commercial experience. Bash is an experienced C-Suite executive, military leader, cyber expert and a Service-Disabled Veteran. His previous key positions include President of Western Global Airlines, Deputy Executive Secretary for the White House National Security Council, and Principal Director to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs for the DOD logistics & health enterprises. Bash has extensive combat experiences as a commander and aviator, has testified before Congress, was the senior military officer in the White House Situation Room on 9/11, and selected as a Defense Science Board Task Force member.

Lt Gen Bash will provide critical insights in Veteran health care and National Security cybersecurity and big data requirements. He will also serve as a member of the due diligence team and advise portfolio companies on strategy, military requirements, and customer acquisition.

"We are pleased to have such an experienced and well-rounded subject matter expert join SLG," stated Sean Drake, Founder of Stony Lonesome Group. "In his role as a senior advisor, Brooks brings a well-rounded perspective to SLG in terms of understanding Veteran health care issues and the National Security trends to determine which new companies have an edge in the competitive marketplace. Cybersecurity, Big Data and Health Care are exciting investment sectors, but it takes a team with very deep domain expertise and understanding of the eco-systems to invest wisely."

Lt Gen Bash added, "Working with Stony Lonesome Group is a remarkable professional opportunity to support our Veterans and to work with a firm that embraces military core values. In addition to supporting Veteran start-ups with capital, the SLG team of distinguished experts also provide 'mentor' capital to enhance the market competitiveness of our portfolio companies."

About Stony Lonesome Group

Stony Lonesome Group is a boutique merchant bank that focuses on early stage seed capital investing encompassing Stony Lonesome Advisors and the Stony Lonesome Capital funds. Founded in 2011, Stony Lonesome Group is a pioneer and thought leader in the Vetrepreneurship ecosystem with a strong commitment to investing in Veteran founded and Service Disabled Veteran led companies. Stony Lonesome Group is currently investing out of Stony Lonesome Capital II LP- Military Medicine, Healthcare and Veteran Care fund and Stony Lonesome Capital III LP- Cybersecurity and Big Data fund. For more information, visit www.StonyLonesomeGroupLLC.com

