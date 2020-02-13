Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stonybrook Capital Advises on Cypress Group Holdings' $45m Senior Secured Credit Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 10:47am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonybrook Capital is pleased to announce the completion of a capital raise for a $45,000,000 senior secured credit facility for Cypress Group Holdings, Inc. (“Cypress”). Stonybrook Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Cypress on this transaction. This transaction underscores Stonybrook Capital’s deep domain expertise within both the property catastrophe and Florida markets. This transaction follows two successful capital raises for Florida homeowners insurers in the last 18 months.

Cypress Group Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for both Cypress Property and Casualty Insurance Company (“CPCIC”) and Cypress Texas Insurance Company (“CTIC”). CPCIC is the Cypress Florida platform, while CTIC exclusively provides insurance within the state of Texas. In 2014, the company was purchased by a group of investors led by seasoned reinsurance executives Joe King, Enda McDonnell and Adrian Ryan.

“The reduced interest expense from refinancing will free up cash flow, leaving Cypress well positioned to support future growth. We enjoyed working with the Cypress team and look forward to helping in future endeavors,” said Thomas Deane, Managing Director of Stonybrook Capital.

“We appreciate the value Stonybrook brought to this endeavor by way of their many and deep relationships among lenders and their professional execution of the process, including the creation of the pitch materials, the search for interested lenders, the management of the due diligence process, the negotiation of terms and the coordination of the closing.  We are pleased with the deal we got done and know we could not have achieved it without Stonybrook's assistance,” said Joseph King, Co-CEO of Cypress.

Please view a detailed profile with more information on the transaction by clicking here

To learn more information on Stonybrook’s prior Florida debt capital raises, please see below:

Stonybrook advises on Heritage's debt capital raise

Stonybrook advises on Florida Peninsula's debt capital raise

About Stonybrook Capital
Stonybrook Capital is an investment banking and reinsurance broking firm located in New York City that focuses exclusively on the insurance industry.

Securities transactions are executed through Weild & Co., member FINRA | SIPC.

Corporate contact:
Thomas Deane
Managing Director & Partner
Tel: (203) 451-4916
thomas.deane@stonybrookcapital.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:00aDNB : Share buy-back transactions on 13 February 2020
AQ
11:00aORKLA ASA : Jotun annual results 2019
AQ
10:59aENERGY TRANSFER LP : Texas Parents Sue Energy Transfer Over Fatal Distracted-Driving Crash Involving Pornographic Video
PR
10:58aCARE COM : SEC Filing - S-8 POS
PU
10:58aCFTC to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on February 20
PU
10:58aCARE COM : SEC Filing - POS AM
PU
10:58aJPMORGAN CHASE : SEC Filing - 424B2
PU
10:58aMinister of National Defence to attend the international Munich Security Conference
PU
10:58aGRAINGER : Results of Placing
PU
10:58aMYTILINEOS : Third party sale of 47MW operational solar power parks
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
3AIRBUS SE : Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
5ORANGE : Orange 2019 Profit Soared

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group