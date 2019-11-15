Stop & Shop Appoints Mary Lynn Phillips as Senior Vice President of Finance

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced Mary Lynn Phillips as the new Senior Vice President of Finance, effective December 3. Phillips joins the leadership team as they implement a multi-year initiative to refresh the brand’s 400+ stores across the Northeast.



Phillips brings to Stop & Shop more than 30 years of experience in developing strong financial disciplines for national retailers. She most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Stuart Weitzman in New York, New York. Phillips has also served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer for Talbots, Inc., in Hingham, Mass., and as VP Finance and Operations of Coach’s North America Division. Phillips started her career as senior auditor at Ernst and Young.

“We are incredibly excited to have Mary Lynn Phillips join the Stop & Shop team as we continue to reposition our brand for the future and build a strong foundation for growth,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “Phillips’ leadership capabilities along with her broad financial and operational experience in highly competitive markets will help drive Stop & Shop’s financial performance in 2020 and beyond.”

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

