Stop & Shop Holds Job Fairs to Hire More Than 1,000 Part-Time Jobs Across Connecticut, Western Massachusetts, Westchester and Duchess Counties

08/27/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Stop & Shop continues to invest in its local communities, it will hire more than 1,000 part-time associates. To fill these open roles, Stop & Shop will hold jobs fairs at its stores in Connecticut, Western Massachusetts and Westchester and Duchess Counties from Noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

“We are eager to hire part-time associates who are looking for a job to serve as the building blocks to a rewarding career with a company that values people and hard work,” said Rudy DiPietro, Senior Vice President of Operations. “Stop & Shop is looking to add seven to eight associates per store as it strives to improve the in-store experience for customers and provide even better service in area communities.”

The available positions include part-time opportunities in the bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments. There are also openings on the night crew, as well as for cashiers, porters and baggers. The company will hire 600 associates in Connecticut, 250 associates in Western Massachusetts, 250 associates in Westchester County and 50 associates in Duchess County.

The part-time positions provide for 12-28 hours of work each week. Part-time employees receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities. Cashiers and baggers must be at least 16 years old; the other positions require applicants to be 18 years of age.

Stop & Shop fills 80 percent of its open positions by promoting from within. Stop & Shop prides itself on being an inclusive workplace, believing diverse people, ideas and experiences make Stop & Shop a better, more interesting place to work. Interested applicants who are unable to visit a store in-person can apply online at https://stopandshop.reidsystems.com.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com

Contact:

Jennifer Brogan (774) 279-1467  Jennifer.Brogan@stopandshop.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
