Stop & Shop Launches Taste of Inspirations® Deli Meats

QUINCY, Mass., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Stop & Shop announced the launch of new Taste of Inspirations® deli meats featuring four unique flavor combinations. Now available in the deli department at nearly all locations, the bold new flavors are perfect for customers looking to add something special to their every day with high quality deli meats that are big on flavor. The new selections, which are available only at Stop & Shop, include the following:



Bruschetta Inspired Roasted Turkey Breast: Slow roasted tender turkey breast seasoned with the perfect blend of sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and onion.

Pineapple Flavored Smoked Ham: Mouthwatering smoked ham in a pineapple flavored brown sugar glaze.

Horseradish Flavored Roast Beef: Delicious and juicy traditional roast beef trimmed and seasoned with horseradish, mustard and onion along with other natural flavors.

Thai Chili Seasoned Turkey Breast: Tender turkey breast with a mild sweet flavor, hint of citrus, and a kick of spice.

“Taste of Inspirations’ new deli meats allow our customers to enjoy distinctive flavor combinations that we hope will inspire them at meal time,” said Mark Messier, EVP Merchandising at Stop & Shop. “We are proud to continue to bring convenient new meal solutions to our customers that they can’t find anywhere else.”

Stop & Shop’s own Taste of Inspirations line features pastas, marinades, dressings – and now deli meats. Taste of Inspirations delivers customers with premium food and beverage products that are handcrafted and made from high quality, real ingredients. The products are designed for people who thrive on new experiences and are looking to add some excitement to the every day.

To help shoppers get started in the kitchen, Stop & Shop is offering fun and easy recipes with the new Taste of Inspirations’ deli meat like Thai Turkey and Peanut Lettuce Wraps , Hawaiian Pan Pizza , Mediterranean Turkey Wraps , and a Horseradish and Caramelized Onion French Dip. Visit www.facebook.com/StopandShop for more recipes and ideas.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com .





Contact: Jennifer Brogan Jennifer.Brogan@stopandshop.com