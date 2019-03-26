Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stop & Shop Launches Taste of Inspirations® Deli Meats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 09:06am EDT

QUINCY, Mass., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Stop & Shop announced the launch of new Taste of Inspirations® deli meats featuring four unique flavor combinations. Now available in the deli department at nearly all locations, the bold new flavors are perfect for customers looking to add something special to their every day with high quality deli meats that are big on flavor. The new selections, which are available only at Stop & Shop, include the following:

  • Bruschetta Inspired Roasted Turkey Breast: Slow roasted tender turkey breast seasoned with the perfect blend of sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and onion.
  • Pineapple Flavored Smoked Ham: Mouthwatering smoked ham in a pineapple flavored brown sugar glaze.
  • Horseradish Flavored Roast Beef: Delicious and juicy traditional roast beef trimmed and seasoned with horseradish, mustard and onion along with other natural flavors.
  • Thai Chili Seasoned Turkey Breast: Tender turkey breast with a mild sweet flavor, hint of citrus, and a kick of spice.

“Taste of Inspirations’ new deli meats allow our customers to enjoy distinctive flavor combinations that we hope will inspire them at meal time,” said Mark Messier, EVP Merchandising at Stop & Shop. “We are proud to continue to bring convenient new meal solutions to our customers that they can’t find anywhere else.”

Stop & Shop’s own Taste of Inspirations line features pastas, marinades, dressings – and now deli meats. Taste of Inspirations delivers customers with premium food and beverage products that are handcrafted and made from high quality, real ingredients. The products are designed for people who thrive on new experiences and are looking to add some excitement to the every day.

To help shoppers get started in the kitchen, Stop & Shop is offering fun and easy recipes with the new Taste of Inspirations’ deli meat like Thai Turkey and Peanut Lettuce Wraps, Hawaiian Pan Pizza, Mediterranean Turkey Wraps, and a Horseradish and Caramelized Onion French Dip. Visit www.facebook.com/StopandShop for more recipes and ideas.

About Stop & Shop
A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.  

 

Contact:
Jennifer Brogan
Jennifer.Brogan@stopandshop.com

SS LOGO.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:19aVivior's System Cleared for CE Mark – Market Introduction This Year in Europe
BU
09:18aTYLER TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Largest User Conference to Date
BU
09:17aH LUNDBECK : Lundbeck held its Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2019 at the company's registered office
AQ
09:16aSILICOM : Leading Cloud Player Selects Silicom's FPGA-Based Smart NICs For Potentially Massive Network-Wide Implementation
PR
09:16aShutterstock To Report First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on April 25, 2019
PR
09:16aCARNIVAL : 1st Quarter Results
PR
09:16aVIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:16aMODIS : Names New Senior Leaders
PR
09:16aCARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Reports First Quarter Earnings
PR
09:16aDUNCAN CHANNON : Acquires Social, Digital and Experiential Agency A2G
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : and J&J Move to Settle Xarelto Blood-Thinner Claims
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : shares take off after bumper Beijing order

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.