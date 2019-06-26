Stop & Shop Seeking to Fill 1,250 Part-Time Jobs Across New York City, Long Island and New Jersey

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is looking to fill more than 1,200 part-time jobs across the New York Metro area. The 1,250 available positions include part-time opportunities in the bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments. There are also openings on the night crew, as well as for cashiers, porters and baggers with a total of 520 openings in New Jersey, 390 on Long Island and 340 in New York City. The brand is looking to add an additional 7-8 associates per store as it strives to improve the in-store experience for customers and provide even better service in area communities.



“I started in grocery more than 30 years ago as part-time cashier,” said Stop & Shop Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations Bob Yager. “These aren’t just part-time jobs; they are the building blocks to a rewarding career with a company that values people and hard work.”

The part-time positions provide for 12-28 hours of work each week. Part-time employees receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities. Cashiers, baggers and porters must be at least 16 years old; the other positions require applicants to be 18 years of age.

Stop & Shop fills 80% of its open positions by promoting from within. Stop & Shop prides itself on being an inclusive workplace, believing diverse people, ideas and experiences make Stop & Shop a better, more interesting place to work.

Interested applicants can apply online at https://stopandshop.reidsystems.com

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com

