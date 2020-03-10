Log in
Stop & Shop and its Customers Raise Nearly $377,000 to Benefit JDRF and Type 1 Diabetes Research

03/10/2020 | 07:19pm EDT

WATERTOWN, Conn., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop, a neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, along with its customers, raised a record-breaking $376,979 to benefit JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Stop & Shop customers supported the effort by donating the denomination of their choosing ($1, $3, $5 – or round-up to the next dollar) at the register.

More than 1.6 million Americans live with T1D, an autoimmune disease that can strike at any time. It cannot be prevented, and, at present, there is no cure. More than 200 thousand with T1D are under the age of twenty. Experts say that by 2050, the numbers will skyrocket to 5 million, of which 600 thousand will be youth. Each year more than sixty thousand Americans are diagnosed with T1D.

“JDRF is grateful for the amazing results from the recent campaign at Stop & Shop,” says Joe Watterson, Vice President of Corporate Development at JDRF. “The generous support from associates and customers is truly making a difference for families, like the Skinners, that live in Stop & Shop communities.”

In addition to donating at the register, children living with T1D helped to educate the public by leading guided tours of their local Stop & Shop store aisles. The children demonstrated how making educated food choices is one of the many ways they manage their type 1 diabetes. The children, their parents, JDRF representatives and Stop & Shop Pharmacists offered tips about what to look for when it comes to meals and snacks, including how much and what type of carbohydrate-based foods are best, quick meal ideas, healthy snack options and insight into the different resources and non-prescription T1D supplies that can be found in the pharmacy.

“We’re proud to have closed another successful campaign with JDRF to help support those living with Type 1 Diabetes,” said Jennifer Brogan, Stop & Shop’s Director of External Communications and Community Relations. “Stop & Shop is committed to providing customers with fresh and healthy food choices given diet is key in managing T1D. In addition, our Pharmacists are trained and certified in diabetes care by the American Pharmacists' Association. They are available as a constant resource and can offer 1:1 support for customers.”

Stop & Shop has been partnering with JDRF since 1996. The company’s Connecticut, Westchester and the Hudson Valley, New York, and Western Massachusetts stores took part in the February 15th to March 1st awareness campaign.

About Stop & Shop
A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs approximately 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com. 

About JDRF
JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF.

Contact:
Maura O'Brien
347.325.2381
maura.obrien@stopandshop.com

