Stop & Shop to Donate One Million Dollars to Support its Regional Food Bank Partners Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

03/23/2020 | 11:01am EDT

QUINCY, Mass., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As food banks face increased demand due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus, Stop & Shop today announced it will be donating one million dollars to be divided among its 13 regional food bank partners. The money will support the food banks in their efforts to fight food insecurity amid the current pandemic.  

Stop & Shop’s long-time regional food bank partners are:

  • Greater Boston Food Bank
  • Rhode Island Community Food Bank
  • Worcester County Food Bank
  • Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
  • Food Bank of CT
  • Foodshare
  • Food Bank for Westchester County
  • Food Bank of the Hudson Valley
  • Fulfill
  • Food Bank for NYC
  • Community FoodBank of NJ
  • Long Island Cares
  • Island Harvest

“The effect of coronavirus is far more than physical; it’s having an economic impact on families and their ability to put food and other necessities on the table,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “This donation will help our food bank partners across the Northeast who let us know they’re in need of cash to support the vital work they are doing in our communities to ensure access to food.”

The one-million-dollar donation will support the food banks as they assist small business workers who may not be compensated during temporary closures, children without access to meals at school, older Americans who are most vulnerable right now, and existing clients who currently face food insecurity daily.

Stop & Shop is committed to eradicating hunger in the communities it serves. For more information about Stop & Shop’s charitable endeavors, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com

Stefanie.Shuman@stopandshop.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
