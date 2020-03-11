Stop the Music : South by Southwest Coronavirus Cancellation Reverberates Through Economy

By Elizabeth Findell, Rebecca Elliott and Russell Gold | Photographs by Alex Scott for The Wall Street Journal

AUSTIN, Texas -- As South by Southwest approached, tech and cultural leaders from more than a hundred countries were preparing to flock to the festival this weekend to network, build buzz and down a few drinks.

Walt Disney Co. rented out a sausages-and-beer restaurant to create an immersive experience promoting its X-Men spinoff movie, "The New Mutants." DTSQ, a South Korean rock band, was ready to fly halfway around the world to play for 40 minutes on a rooftop bar. Austin food truck owner Kati Luedecke was preparing to order 1,200 turkey legs from a nearby town.

Then last week, city officials abruptly canceled South by Southwest. The same global crowd that made the festival a major moneymaker now made it a potential public safety threat in a time of coronavirus.

The rapidly spreading virus is now expected to cut into global economic growth this year. It has already been brutal for the fast- growing global events industry. Organizers of Coachella, the annual music and arts festival that draws 200,000 people to the Southern California desert, postponed the event for six months. The BNP Paribas Open, a high-profile international tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., called off this year's event.

That doesn't count dozens of smaller professional conferences and sporting events canceled across the globe that reliably pump cash into regional economies. Even the Tokyo Summer Olympics might yet be curtailed.

People staying at home and closed borders could dim the prospects of the travel and tourism industry, which accounted for 10.4% of global economic growth and one in every five jobs in 2018, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Pulling the plug on SXSW stands to dent the local economy of Austin, which had banked on a $355.9 million influx of spending.

"There is no mistaking the fact that this is a devastating blow to the Austin economy that will be felt for some time," said Will Bridges, a co-owner of Antone's Nightclub, which had several nights of hip-hop, soul and zydeco acts planned for the festival, which was supposed to start this Friday.

Known locally as "Southby," the festival has grown since its start in 1987 from a regional music get-together to a major draw, attracting cultural and thought leaders from around the world to the banks of Lady Bird Lake. Its host city has reaped many benefits.

Austin has grown from a midsize state capital-and-university town to a hip, high-tech mecca where million-dollar houses are becoming commonplace. Now home to 2.2 million people, it was the fastest-growing large metropolitan area between 2010 and 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The city's culture has drawn tech employers who found it easy to convince employees to move there. Apple Inc. is building a $1 billion campus in Austin, and Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. unit Google are also expanding. Between 2010 and 2018, the median household income in Travis County, where Austin is located, rose nearly 50% to $76,255, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Over the same period, the national median income rose by 11%.

But the tech boom has made it more difficult for musicians and other artists who made Austin desirable in the first place to remain in the city. Events such as South by Southwest help the cultural economy survive. From event promoters to bartenders dreaming of overflowing tip jars to pay the rent, many people pin their hopes on the festival. Now they are drafting contingency plans.

"This is kind of like a tornado hitting our city and taking out some homes and businesses," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said of the loss.

Cassie Shankman had just finished teaching a piano lesson when she learned of the festival's cancellation. A 28-year-old DJ, Ms. Shankman had lined up 14 paying gigs during the ten-day festival and had another five in the works. She expected to bank more than $8,000, money she planned to use to expand her business. But more than the money, Ms. Shankman wonders about the exposure she could have gotten, the connections she might have made.

Almost exactly 24 hours after the city's Friday afternoon announcement, about three-dozen people gathered in a downtown bar called the Empire Control Room. People weren't drinking. They were trying to figure out how they could support the artists set to perform at their venues and keep shows on track.

The city prohibited events with more than 2,500 attendees if they couldn't meet new health requirements such as having sufficient hand-cleaning stations and consisting of a mostly local audience. But there had been little guidance for smaller concert spaces such as those co-owned by Jason McNeely, who was set to host hundreds of artists throughout South by Southwest.

"We don't know what we're supposed to do," said Mr. McNeely, 51. "We've all been one catastrophe away from going bankrupt for a while," he said. "This is it."

The disappointment and economic blow is being felt across the region.

Cindy Lo, the chief executive of Red Velvet Events, said her 33 contractors had 822 billable hours that wouldn't be fully paid. Other clients have canceled events through June as travel slows. "Right now, I'm not going to panic, but you better believe I'm going to be looking at every number so I know we can make payroll," Ms. Lo said.

Ben Siegel, owner of Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, had taken $400,000 in deposits to rent his facility, which can hold up to 1,800 people, during the festival. Disney had it for two nights for its "The New Mutants" party. ViacomCBS Inc.'s Paramount Network had it for a third night to promote the new season of its western "Yellowstone."

"We want to be fair, but it's tough. I have 110 employees counting on these parties and these are very profitable events" for Banger's, he said.

Austin's leaders in recent years have struggled to support the city's celebrated music scene, as Austin's growing popularity has made it increasingly unaffordable for artists and venues. The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, a local nonprofit, noted in its 2019 annual report that 83% of local musicians make under $24,000 a year, less than half the median wage. "Many musicians work multiple jobs and struggle to pay for food, clothing and housing, with nothing left for health care," the report stated.

As news of the festival's cancellation spread, concern grew about the impact on the bartenders, sound engineers, Lyft drivers and thousands of other people who relied on the influx of people to make their rent.

Local Austin officials encouraged residents to go out to restaurants and bars -- and tip well. Mr. Adler, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and former Mayor Kirk Watson released a clip on social media of them eating out and taking a tequila shot together.

Luis Gramejo and his husband Hans Schrei were left with the dough for 25,000 cookies they had hoped to sell at pop-up shops to get exposure for their year-old cookie company Wunderkeks, Mr. Gramejo said. After the cancellation, they began advertising a discounted "we are so screwed pack." Austinites immediately stepped up with offers to stock their cookies in shops and Hollywood actress Busy Phillips helped their Twitter feed go viral. By Monday afternoon they had sold all but 7,500 of the cookies and were very grateful, said Mr. Gramejo.

City leaders had agonized over whether to cancel or continue the festival, meeting daily and peppering festival staff with questions. Did organizers have a plan for quarantining people at the festival? No, they didn't.

Could indoor events, including panels with Hillary Clinton, Kim Kardashian West and Jeffrey Katzenberg, be arranged so audience chairs were all 6 feet apart? Not realistic, because overflow lines to get in could be virus vectors.

On Thursday, Texas reported its first cases of coronavirus in Houston. The next morning, a recommendation by a team of local medical experts to pull the plug was given to the city manager. Dr. Mark Escott, Austin's interim health director, said he concluded that there is no stopping coronavirus from coming to Austin. But he also believed the longer the spread of it here can be delayed, the less deadly it is likely to be.

By midafternoon, South by Southwest co-founder and chief executive Roland Swenson was summoned to City Hall. The decision left the company in financial crisis. Just last year, it moved into its new headquarters, a $41 million building designed by I.M. Pei's architectural firm, featuring a rooftop patio that looks over the dome on the Texas Capitol two blocks away. On Monday, the organization said it let go of one-third of its staff, or about 58 people.

Mr. Swenson said South by Southwest has been spending cash from sponsorships and sales of advance tickets, which cost as much as $1,725 apiece. It isn't offering refunds, but is providing credit for future years. He said the organization was looking at taking on new debt or leasing out floors in its new building to generate cash flow.

The festival didn't have insurance to cover disease-related interruptions. "I'm not feeling real smart right now," Mr. Swenson said.

