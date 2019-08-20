Log in
Stoplight : Launches API Visual Editor Aimed at Driving Scalable API Design-First Development

08/20/2019 | 07:02am EDT

  • Stoplight API Design Studio is a powerful collaborative visual editor that allows users to build and share APIs with their team in minutes
  • Eliminates the learning curve associated with OpenAPI development, supporting both veteran and first-time OpenAPI developers to design and create first-class APIs
  • Includes no code mocking for easy testing and accelerated development cycles

Stoplight, the enterprise API Design Management company, today announced the release of Stoplight Studio, a powerful new API visual editor enabling faster, more collaborative and efficient OpenAPI (formerly Swagger) development for software teams.

Stoplight Studio allows developers to design and build custom, high quality APIs using an intuitive visual interface, permitting even novice users to design and deploy their first API without having to write a single line of code. The product also comes with built-in mock servers, enabling simple real-time testing, and integrates with users’ selected Git provider for easy sharing and collaboration.

“As the demand for APIs skyrockets, organizations need some channel through which they can collaborate to define and roll out enterprisewide API design standards,” said Marc MacLeod, CEO of Stoplight. “With Stoplight Studio, we’re providing modern organizations with the tools they need to approach API development in a truly cohesive and unified way.”

The Case for API Design Management

While the API management market continues to scale toward its 2024 target valuation of $3.6 billion, as projected by US Trade Media, an increasing emphasis on platform interoperability and industry trends like open banking are triggering a cultural shift in the way organization’s approach API development. With this release, Stoplight is providing product teams with a means of centralizing API documentation and coordinating more cohesive and consistent API development across hundreds of projects.

Improving the API design and development process will be especially fundamental to sustaining future and ongoing digital transformation projects and initiatives for organizations operating in every major industry. In particular, billion dollar financial institutions operating in the United States, but especially in the UK, need API design management solutions that are highly scalable, can facilitate extensive, highly secure data sharing and meet open banking standards. In responding to this obvious market need, Stoplight is simultaneously helping to define an entirely new software category, API design management, which will play an increasingly important role in maintaining today’s API economy.

The release of Stoplight Studio comes on the heels of Stoplight’s $3.25 million seed funding round, and its first high-profile market validation this past May when it was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Application Development and Platforms.

About Stoplight

Stoplight’s mission is to enable all stakeholders working with APIs to be more productive. Stoplight’s API Design Management software platform provides a suite of products that cover the entire preproduction API life cycle. Stoplight’s customers include companies in the Fortune 1000. Stoplight’s products provide a means for design-first microservice application development. Developing good design-first practices will minimize future costs, speed up your time to market and lead to more consistent, higher quality microservice and IoT applications. You can learn more about Stoplight and Stoplight Studio at https://stoplight.io or connect with Stoplight on Twitter @Stoplightio.


© Business Wire 2019
