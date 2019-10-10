Log in
Stoplight : Software Architect to Host Workshop at API Specifications Conference in Vancouver

10/10/2019 | 07:02am EDT

Phil Sturgeon to showcase how OSS tool Spectral transforms API management

Stoplight.io, the enterprise API design management company, today announced that its Software Architect Phil Sturgeon will lead a workshop on the OSS API design governance and API style guide solution, Spectral, at the upcoming API Specifications Conference in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The API Specifications Conference, organized by The Linux Foundation’s OpenAPI Initiative, draws API practitioners from around the world to discuss the evolution of API technology.

“API design used to be handled by one or two people at the company. As more and more developers and technical writers get involved, review and approval has become an enormous time and money suck. Enterprises often have “OpenAPI Gatekeepers” responsible for checking things conform to style guides, making API design really hard to scale,” said Phil Sturgeon, Software Architect at Stoplight. “The free OSS tool Spectral lets those OpenAPI Gatekeepers automate themselves and get on with something more useful, leading to greater consistency across their APIs, and drastically speeding up the review process via Continuous Integration.”

Attendees can expect to leave the workshop with a firm grasp on how to implement Spectral to improve their organizations’ approach to API development.

WHAT:

Workshop: Automate API Design Review with Spectral

 

 

WHO:

Phil Sturgeon, Software Architect of Stoplight

 

 

WHEN:

3:30-5 p.m. PDT Tuesday, October 15

 

 

WHERE:

API Specifications Conference

 

Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre

 

1088 Burrard St., Vancouver, British Columbia

About Stoplight

Stoplight’s mission is to enable all stakeholders working with APIs to be more productive. Stoplight’s API Design Management software platform provides a suite of products that cover the entire preproduction API life cycle. Stoplight’s customers include companies in the Fortune 1000. Stoplight’s products provide a means for design-first microservice application development. Developing good design-first practices will minimize future costs, speed up your time to market and lead to more consistent, higher quality microservice and IoT applications. You can learn more about Stoplight and Stoplight Studio at https://stoplight.io or connect with Stoplight on Twitter @Stoplightio.


© Business Wire 2019
