Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

StorONE : Named Among 10 Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2019 by CRN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 08:07am EDT

StorONE has been selected by leading technology publication CRN as one of the top vendors of the year for achieving success in launching products into the crowded storage marketplace. The company earned the designation for its S1 software-defined storage technology, which can be used for an all-flash or hybrid array, virtual storage, secondary storage, or cloud storage, and that supports all protocols including block, file and object storage – all powered by the same software.

In the July 9 article, “The 10 Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2019 (So Far),” CRN senior editor Joseph F. Kovar highlights 10 independent startup storage developers that only recently came out of stealth or introduced their first products. StorONE was included as one of the storage-focused companies that could attract the attention of storage investors looking to find winning technology in an industry in flux.

StorONE gives the user, for the first time, the full value of the resources they purchased. With StorONE’s enterprise-class TRU storage software, a customer’s hardware investment will match the rated IOPS, throughput and capacity of the drives regardless of whether it is SSD, NVMe or HDD. More than that, StorONE’s S1 storage software includes enterprise storage features such as unlimited snapshots; support for all storage protocols (block, file and object) on the same drives; and support for all drive types in the same server. There is no need to integrate multiple storage solutions when users can get it in a single software solution.

“The storage industry attracts a lot of vendors who like to re-purpose traditional infrastructure solutions with some general or specific tuning to address specific problems facing the marketplace,” said Gal Naor, StorONE co-founder and CEO. “It takes true innovation to stand head and shoulders above the others in this increasingly competitive field. We are pleased that CRN has recognized our ability to deliver the power to simultaneously increase performance and data protection while decreasing the cost and complexity of adding storage capacity.”

The full description of StorONE’s accomplishments as one of “The 10 Hottest Data Storage Startups” is available at CRN at https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/storage/the-10-hottest-data-storage-startups-of-2019-so-far-/10

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/storone_inc/media
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/2100499/

About StorONE

StorONE’s mission is to provide the industry with a solution that meets all the objectives of software-defined storage, plus data protection and resiliency that is 10X better than any other technology on the market along with system performance that is 10X better than the industry standard. Founded by proven disruptive serial entrepreneurs who have been awarded over 50 patents, and backed by top-tier industry luminaries and strategic investors, StorONE is completely changing the perception of storage from an IT cost center to a resource that provides organizations with a key competitive advantage. StorONE is headquartered in New York, with offices in Dallas, Tel Aviv and Singapore. Additional information about StorONE is available at https://www.storone.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31aCIT : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
08:31aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN : Partners With Wilmington Trust To Offer An Enhanced Collective Investment Trust Lineup To Plans Of All Sizes
PR
08:31aNEWSPHONE HELLAS S A : Launches Onbiz, a Fully-Integrated SMB Success Platform and Mobile App
AQ
08:31aTRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT : Announces Timing of Release of Q2-2019 Results
AQ
08:31aTELADOC HEALTH : MinuteClinic Launches Virtual Visit Offering in 8 Additional States
PR
08:31aGROWGENERATION : Appoints Former Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli as Senior Strategic Advisor
AQ
08:31aNetlist Appoints Marc Frechette as Chief Licensing Officer
PR
08:31aSHERWIN WILLIAMS : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 23, 2019
PR
08:31aTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : announces the resignation of director Dr. James Gill
AQ
08:31aGOODFOOD MARKET : REPEAT - Goodfood to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
4TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : From rotors and stators

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About