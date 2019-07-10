StorONE : Named Among 10 Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2019 by CRN

StorONE has been selected by leading technology publication CRN as one of the top vendors of the year for achieving success in launching products into the crowded storage marketplace. The company earned the designation for its S1 software-defined storage technology, which can be used for an all-flash or hybrid array, virtual storage, secondary storage, or cloud storage, and that supports all protocols including block, file and object storage – all powered by the same software.

In the July 9 article, “The 10 Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2019 (So Far),” CRN senior editor Joseph F. Kovar highlights 10 independent startup storage developers that only recently came out of stealth or introduced their first products. StorONE was included as one of the storage-focused companies that could attract the attention of storage investors looking to find winning technology in an industry in flux.

StorONE gives the user, for the first time, the full value of the resources they purchased. With StorONE’s enterprise-class TRU storage software, a customer’s hardware investment will match the rated IOPS, throughput and capacity of the drives regardless of whether it is SSD, NVMe or HDD. More than that, StorONE’s S1 storage software includes enterprise storage features such as unlimited snapshots; support for all storage protocols (block, file and object) on the same drives; and support for all drive types in the same server. There is no need to integrate multiple storage solutions when users can get it in a single software solution.

“The storage industry attracts a lot of vendors who like to re-purpose traditional infrastructure solutions with some general or specific tuning to address specific problems facing the marketplace,” said Gal Naor, StorONE co-founder and CEO. “It takes true innovation to stand head and shoulders above the others in this increasingly competitive field. We are pleased that CRN has recognized our ability to deliver the power to simultaneously increase performance and data protection while decreasing the cost and complexity of adding storage capacity.”

The full description of StorONE’s accomplishments as one of “The 10 Hottest Data Storage Startups” is available at CRN at https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/storage/the-10-hottest-data-storage-startups-of-2019-so-far-/10

