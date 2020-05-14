Log in
StorageCraft : Named a Top Choice in European MSP Innovation Awards 2020

05/14/2020 | 02:46am EDT

StorageCraft®, whose mission it is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, announced that it has been named a finalist in the Best Backup and Continuity Offering category at this year’s European MSP Innovation Awards. The awards are independently judged and designed to honour vendors, distributors and MSPs across Europe who are leading the way in managed services and winning at a time of unprecedented disruption and change in the channel.

There is more pressure than ever for MSPs to provide their customers with reliable, affordable, and effective solutions that continually secure critical business data. StorageCraft’s backup and recovery offerings deliver exactly these benefits. They combine reliable recovery, scalability, and total business continuity to provide organisations with cost-efficient data protection and recovery. Moreover, StorageCraft Cloud Services allow organisations to recreate entire networks in the cloud and backup systems efficiently, allowing for total business continuity with a single click.

StorageCraft is no stranger to the European MSP Innovation Awards; the company won the 2019 Best Managed Services Partner Programme category.

The winners of the European MSP Innovation Awards 2020 will be announced in the virtual awards ceremony that will take place on the MSP Innovation Awards Hub on 14th May 2020.

About StorageCraft

For nearly two decades, StorageCraft has been innovating advanced data management, protection and recovery solutions. Together with our channel partners, we ensure medium and small organizations can keep their business-critical information always safe, accessible, and optimized. Our customers benefit from category-leading intelligent data protection and management solutions, converged primary and secondary scale-out storage platform and world-class cloud backup and DRaaS services. Regardless of whether an organization relies on on-premises, cloud-based or a hybrid IT environment, StorageCraft solves the challenges of exploding data growth while ensuring business continuity through best in class protection and recovery solutions. For more information, visit storagecraft.com.

StorageCraft, OneXafe, ShadowXafe, OneSystem and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright 2020 StorageCraft Technology Corp. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
