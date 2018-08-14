Storbyte : Announces Industry’s First 10-Year Enterprise Warranty on All-Flash Storage

Storbyte, developer of a new design in flash storage technologies, today announced an industry-leading, all-encompassing 10-year warranty policy on its ECO•FLASH™ drives and arrays, built with Storbyte exclusive SSD drive designs providing a balance to maximize performance, density, efficiency, reliability and sustainability. With this industry defining warranty, Storbyte delivers to their customers greater investment protection and quality assurance for their enterprise all-flash storage systems.

Storbyte ECO•FLASH is an architecture and management system for non-volatile memory, with patented technology designed to distribute read/write workloads across hundreds of independent memory modules. This design provides enterprise class performance at commodity-based price points, eliminates the write-cliff phenomenon that degrades performance and greatly reduces the total Terabytes Written (TBW) associated with conventional flash memory garbage collection, delivering an ECO•FLASH solution that will extend the life of the memory up to 10 times longer than conventional flash systems.

Enterprise environments with intense, uninterrupted read/write data performance requirements such as broadcast/entertainment, cybersecurity and read/write analytics place extreme demands on the capabilities of conventional SSD/NVMe-based storage. At 60 to 75 percent capacity, if not sooner, the performance impact and accelerated mortality rates result in SSD drives that will reach the end of their functional life in as little as seven months.

“We exceed traditional vendor performance, longevity and price point expectations for all-flash arrays with an industry exclusive design that reduces wear virtually eliminating SSD replacement requirements over the expected installation life of a system,” said Storbyte Chief Evangelist Diamond Lauffin. “Enterprise customers rely on us for product performance, reliability and scale-up, scale-out capacities providing environments that virtually eliminate hardware associated service or support calls over a 10-year window of operation.”

Storbyte’s 10-year warranty offers a 100 percent unlimited write guarantee based on established MTBF field performance results. Along with these high standards of durability, the ECO•FLASH technology consumes on average 30 percent less power per terabyte, and generates less heat providing yet another industry defining design advantage resulting in far lower energy costs.

Storbyte ECO•FLASH arrays are available in user definable sizes: ranging from 32TB to 131TB raw capacity in 1U, 64TB to 524TB raw capacity in 2U, and 96TB to 1.57PB in 4U, all with user configurable 5:1 compounded average data reduction. Storbyte's ECO•FLASH series is compatible with all existing file systems and third-party storage software; and supports Ethernet, iSCSI, NAS, Fiber and InfiniBand primary connectivity. The ECO•FLASH systems support a fully integrated Hybrid / Multi-Tier spinning disk and JBOD expansion capability utilizing Storbyte expansion packs or any industry standard, user provided open systems hardware. Storbyte’s innovative, future-proof chassis design provides a component-independent scale-up and scale-out architecture, with a 100% hot-swappable and individual component accessible design reducing administrative downtime to virtually zero.

About Storbyte

Storbyte, headquartered in Washington D.C., manufactures enterprise storage arrays that offer performance, power management, reliability, density, efficiency, flexibility and affordability. Storbyte has built a dramatically different architecture with a patented, abstracted command and control capability layer over a commodity-based multi-mode direct chip-access architecture. The company’s founders have dedicated their lives to solving the toughest IT problems on the planet, and have not lost sight of what is most important to end users: a responsible, cost-correct price point. Visit www.storbyte.com for additional information.

