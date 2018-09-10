Storbyte : Showcases ECO•FLASH™ Storage Arrays at the IBC 2018 Exhibition

STORBYTE, a leading storage technology developer and manufacture will exhibit its award-winning ECO•FLASH and SBS Storage technologies in conjunction with Galileo Digital at the 2018 IBC ( International Broadcasting Convention ) show at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amsterdam, Booth 6.C10.

With over 57,000 attendees from more than 170 countries, IBC is the world’s most influential media, entertainment & technology show for professionals engaged in the creation, management, and delivery of entertainment and news content worldwide.

Check out an exclusive, industry defining flash drive technology:

From September 14-18, 2018 Galileo Digital will exclusively exhibit the Storbyte family of ECO•FLASH enterprise class, flash storage arrays designed and developed to meet the critical demands of the current 4K and quickly approaching 8K production, post production, and broadcast markets. The ECO•FLASH and SBS line of storage appliances provide a Hardware Defined Storage™ solution consisting of:

MULTI-PROTOCOL CAPABILITY – The Storbyte architecture supports Fibre, Ethernet and InfiniBand connectivity within a single chassis with the capability to support multiple protocols at the same time.

EXTREME DENSITY – The Storbyte ECO•FLASH drives provide 4TB to 32TB of RAW capacity in a single dual ported flash drive. The FLEX-DEPLOY™ chassis provide component-independent scale-out, scale-up capabilities with user definable capacities from 32TB to 131TB raw capacity in 1U, 64TB to 524TB raw capacity in 2U, and 96TB to 1.57PB raw capacity in 4U.

OPEN COMPUTE PROJECT SUPPORT – Storbyte supports and provides a true plug-and-play architecture compatible with all existing legacy and industry current file systems and production-based storage applications.

PATENTED INDUSTRY DEFINING DESIGNS AND PRICE POINTS – The Storbyte multi-patented ECO•FLASH and SBS family of storage appliances provide truly unique, industry defining flash drive technology and hardware design differences while working to deliver a fully engineered and developed solution as close to white box price points as possible.

10-YEAR UNLIMITED WRITE WARRANTY AND SYSTEM UPGRADE – Delivering on the promise of product sustainability, the ECO•FLASH storage line provides a 100 percent unlimited write guarantee to equal and exceed the requirements of even the most demanding production environments. Include this with a no cost 5th year controller and connectivity system upgrade to receive a responsible answer to a manageable 10-year zero cost return on your investment.

From Steve Groenke, Storbyte CEO,

"Our solutions exceed traditional performance, longevity, and price point expectations for all-flash and spinning disk arrays with industry exclusive features, capabilities and designs," said Steve Groenke, CEO of Storbyte. "The ECO•FLASH storage array has been well received by the media and entertainment community in the United States and we look forward to introducing these technologies with our partner Galileo Digital for the first time at the 2018 IBC exhibition. We are excited to have the opportunity to demonstrate what a true “Hardware Defined” storage technology can provide.

From Steve Klenk, Galileo Digital CEO,

“We are absolutely thrilled to be representing this breakthrough storage technology into the motion picture and video production, postproduction, broadcast and archive markets,” said Steve Klenk, CEO of Galileo Digital. “The ECO*FLASH product line represents an enormous breakthrough in high-performance storage in terms of reliability, density, and cost to the end user- all factors that are absolutely critical to our data centric customers around the world.”

To schedule a private demo of the Storbyte products, contact Dan Miller – dan@jprcom.com

About Storbyte

Storbyte, headquartered in Washington, D.C., manufactures enterprise storage arrays that offer performance, power management, reliability, density, efficiency, flexibility and affordability. The comprehensive line of Hardware Defined Storage products has a dramatically different architecture with a patented, abstracted command and control capability layer over a commodity-based multi-mode direct chip-access architecture. The company has not lost sight of what is most important to end users: sensibly engineered products at a cost-correct price point. Visit www.storbyte.com for additional information.

About Galileo Digital

Galileo Digital Headquartered in Irvine, California is a recognized global leader in seamless, end-to-end, film-to-digital workflows, archive and media asset management solutions, and streaming and broadcast solutions. Galileo Digital is the exclusive, global distributor for all Lasergraphics motion picture film scanners and film recorders providing cost effective “end-to-end” film digitization, post production, data storage, archive and asset management systems planning and integration services to motion picture, broadcast, image and sound archive, and education clients worldwide. Visit www.galileodigital.com for additional information.

