Storbyte : Showcases ECO•FLASH™ Storage Arrays at the IBC 2018 Exhibition

STORBYTE,
a leading storage technology developer and manufacture will exhibit its
award-winning ECO•FLASH and SBS Storage technologies in conjunction with
Galileo Digital at the 2018 IBC ( International Broadcasting Convention
) show at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amsterdam, Booth
6.C10.
With over 57,000 attendees from more than 170 countries, IBC is the
world’s most influential media, entertainment & technology show for
professionals engaged in the creation, management, and delivery of
entertainment and news content worldwide.
Check out an exclusive, industry defining flash drive technology:
From
September 14-18, 2018 Galileo Digital will exclusively exhibit the
Storbyte family of ECO•FLASH enterprise class, flash storage arrays
designed and developed to meet the critical demands of the current 4K
and quickly approaching 8K production, post production, and broadcast
markets. The ECO•FLASH and SBS line of storage appliances provide a
Hardware Defined Storage™ solution consisting of:
-
MULTI-PROTOCOL CAPABILITY – The Storbyte architecture supports
Fibre, Ethernet and InfiniBand connectivity within a single chassis
with the capability to support multiple protocols at the same time.
-
EXTREME DENSITY – The Storbyte ECO•FLASH drives provide 4TB to
32TB of RAW capacity in a single dual ported flash drive. The FLEX-DEPLOY™
chassis provide component-independent scale-out, scale-up
capabilities with user definable capacities from 32TB to 131TB raw
capacity in 1U, 64TB to 524TB raw capacity in 2U, and 96TB to 1.57PB
raw capacity in 4U.
-
OPEN COMPUTE PROJECT SUPPORT – Storbyte supports and provides a
true plug-and-play architecture compatible with all existing legacy
and industry current file systems and production-based storage
applications.
-
PATENTED INDUSTRY DEFINING DESIGNS AND PRICE POINTS – The
Storbyte multi-patented ECO•FLASH and SBS family of storage appliances
provide truly unique, industry defining flash drive technology and
hardware design differences while working to deliver a fully
engineered and developed solution as close to white box price points
as possible.
-
10-YEAR UNLIMITED WRITE WARRANTY AND SYSTEM UPGRADE –
Delivering on the promise of product sustainability, the ECO•FLASH
storage line provides a 100 percent unlimited write guarantee to equal
and exceed the requirements of even the most demanding production
environments. Include this with a no cost 5th year controller and
connectivity system upgrade to receive a responsible answer to a
manageable 10-year zero cost return on your investment.
From Steve Groenke, Storbyte CEO,
"Our solutions exceed
traditional performance, longevity, and price point expectations for
all-flash and spinning disk arrays with industry exclusive features,
capabilities and designs," said Steve Groenke, CEO of Storbyte. "The
ECO•FLASH storage array has been well received by the media and
entertainment community in the United States and we look forward to
introducing these technologies with our partner Galileo Digital for the
first time at the 2018 IBC exhibition. We are excited to have the
opportunity to demonstrate what a true “Hardware Defined” storage
technology can provide.
From Steve Klenk, Galileo Digital CEO,
“We are absolutely
thrilled to be representing this breakthrough storage technology into
the motion picture and video production, postproduction, broadcast and
archive markets,” said Steve Klenk, CEO of Galileo Digital. “The
ECO*FLASH product line represents an enormous breakthrough in
high-performance storage in terms of reliability, density, and cost to
the end user- all factors that are absolutely critical to our data
centric customers around the world.”
To schedule a private demo of the Storbyte products, contact Dan Miller
– dan@jprcom.com
About Storbyte
Storbyte, headquartered in Washington, D.C.,
manufactures enterprise storage arrays that offer performance, power
management, reliability, density, efficiency, flexibility and
affordability. The comprehensive line of Hardware Defined Storage
products has a dramatically different architecture with a patented,
abstracted command and control capability layer over a commodity-based
multi-mode direct chip-access architecture. The company has not lost
sight of what is most important to end users: sensibly engineered
products at a cost-correct price point. Visit www.storbyte.com
for additional information.
About Galileo Digital
Galileo Digital Headquartered in
Irvine, California is a recognized global leader in seamless,
end-to-end, film-to-digital workflows, archive and media asset
management solutions, and streaming and broadcast solutions. Galileo
Digital is the exclusive, global distributor for all Lasergraphics
motion picture film scanners and film recorders providing cost effective
“end-to-end” film digitization, post production, data storage, archive
and asset management systems planning and integration services to motion
picture, broadcast, image and sound archive, and education clients
worldwide. Visit www.galileodigital.com
for additional information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005922/en/