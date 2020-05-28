Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stork Club : Launches to Bring Gender Equity to the Workplace and Save Businesses Money on Healthcare; Raises $2.7M from Bowery Capital and Slow Ventures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 09:46am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stork Club unveils its comprehensive maternity care platform with the goal of modernizing maternity healthcare to deliver better health outcomes, tackling a $130 billion market. It is also announcing $2.7M in seed funding from Bowery Capital, Slow Ventures and angels Arianna Simpson (Partner at Andreessen Horowitz), Kevin Mahaffey (Co-founder of Lookout) and others. Loren Straub from Bowery Capital is joining the board. Stork Club will use the investment to expand its go-to-market capabilities and bring more inclusive maternity care coverage to enterprises.

Stork Club is the only enterprise solution consolidating all aspects of fertility and maternity care into one concierge-like experience resulting in better outcomes, while drastically reducing employers' healthcare costs. Unlike a perk or another app, Stork Club extends traditional healthcare coverage to historically overlooked, yet critical components of maternal health: diagnostics, egg and sperm freezing, IVF, surrogacy, adoption, childbirth with doulas and breastfeeding support. For a company with a few thousand employees, Stork Club can save up to $3 million dollars per year. 

Already providing services to thousands of employees from companies in the healthcare, finance, and technology sectors, Stork Club helps companies retain and attract top diverse talent, and help employees build families. 

The current health crisis proves our healthcare system is failing women, despite a rise in the expense. After payroll, health insurance is the second largest expense for an organization, costing over $1 trillion per year, and growing. Within insurance, maternity care is the largest expense, which costs companies $130 billion a year. Outdated, the healthcare model does not promote gender equity, LGTBQ+ families, or include support beyond pregnancy care. 

"Maternity care was designed 50 years ago for a young, heterosexual family where the mother stayed home. That's not today's family," said Jeni Mayorskaya, CEO and founder of Stork Club. "Stork Club modernizes care for families by integrating all maternity care into a simple, inclusive solution. By partnering with top providers directly and providing a continuity of care, we give people the freedom to have a family on their terms, guide them to better outcomes, and help businesses save millions of dollars per year."

"Healthcare is a cost problem for businesses, so much so, businesses are looking for alternatives. Businesses are shifting towards directly sourcing healthcare to reduce costs, and maternity care is one of their top priorities," said Loren Straub, principal at Bowery Capital. "Stork Club solves the cost problem while simultaneously helping businesses retain top talent and create a more inclusive and diverse workplace."

The Stork Club platform provides a continuity of care, treating every component of maternity care as together, not in siloes, like it's currently done. It begins with access to the best doctors and coverage for treatments and medications and continues with unlimited support on each stage of the family journey: preconception, pregnancy, postpartum and newborn care. 

"There is a lot of capital being put into rethinking our healthcare system as the value of healthcare has gone down. Premiums continue to rise, but there has not been a commiserate rise in the quality of care," said Will Quist, partner at Slow Ventures. "Within maternity care, a lot of the focus has been on improving acute treatments. What is compelling about Stork Club is that they are looking at maternity care holistically. Providing best-in-class access to IVF is important and can deliver better results at a lower cost, but Stork Club is asking 'have we done everything we can to avoid IVF altogether?'. Building a solution aimed at addressing the entire maternity journey has the potential to deliver the best outcomes at the lowest cost."

How Stork Club Works
Employers add Stork Club to their health plan to provide coverage for fertility and certain aspects of maternity care. Covered employees and their dependents access Stork Club desktop and mobile apps to get recommendations and care relevant to their current family goals: whether they plan to have a child later, now, are already expecting or returning back to work.

Stork Club partners with top medical providers across the US directly and incentivizes them for better outcomes through direct contracting. All members have access to vetted certified telehealth experts, as well as transparent payments integrated with their existing health plan. 

Learn more about the vision behind Stork Club.

About Stork Club
Stork Club is modernizing maternity care for today's modern family, proving it's possible to provide high quality, and inclusive, maternity care while reducing costs for self-insured employers. Stork Club is the first maternity care provider to offer an enterprise-grade end-to-end maternity care solution — from preconception through to postpartum — that offers better health outcomes while reducing employer's healthcare costs. Designed to provide care for any type of family, started at any age, for any gender, Stork Club helps businesses retain and attract top talent and helps people build families on their own terms. Stork Club provides services to thousands of employees from companies in the healthcare, finance, and technology sectors. To learn more visit https://joinstorkclub.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stork-club-launches-to-bring-gender-equity-to-the-workplace-and-save-businesses-money-on-healthcare-raises-2-7m-from-bowery-capital-and-slow-ventures-301067032.html

SOURCE Stork Club


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:03aNEXA3D : Launches New High-Performance Polymer Material xCE-Black for Production Parts and Tools
BU
10:03aKnightscope Announces Closing Date for Regulation A+ Offering
BU
10:03aWOLTERS KLUWER : 's ELM Solutions Delivers New User Experience and Easy to Create Workflows for Contract Lifecycle Management
BU
10:03aAXONIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Announces Seed Financing for Preclinical Development of Neuromodulating KCC2 Therapy
BU
10:03aOrphan Reach Expedites Phase II COVID-19 Study With TransPerfect's Trial Interactive eTMF and Remote Monitoring Solution
BU
10:03aCYRUSONE : Deploys Liquid to Chip Cooling Solution
BU
10:03aCHANGE HEALTHCARE : Launches Suite of Solutions to Support and Accelerate the Adoption of Virtual Care
BU
10:02aMETRONET : Continues Construction of 100% Fiber Optic Network in North Dayton Area Cities
BU
10:02aSwRI Awarded $1.9 Million Contract to Develop Treatment for COVID-19 in Collaboration with DOD
BU
10:02aONE TECH, INC. : Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group