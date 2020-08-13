Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Story: My journey into the fashion industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 06:13am EDT

Junayd Salimo was born in Maputo, Mozambique, where he graduated in hospitality and tourism. When the time came for him to find a job, he decided to chase his dream of a career in the fashion industry. After a short course in a fashion school in Johannesburg, South Africa, he took part in the Mozambique Fashion Week as a young designer. Following this, he graduated in International Fashion Business from the Polimoda Fashion School in Florence, Italy. He now works for Gucci as a menswear product assistant.

On International Youth Day, we asked Junayd a few questions on his professional experience and his message to young people.

Q: What is your main goal?

A: I would like to give back to my community in Mozambique by sharing my experience with young people who are pursuing a career in the creative industries. In fact, unfortunately, creative industries are not properly supported in my own country and young people are driven mainly towards very traditional jobs. I would like to share my story as a source of inspiration and as a tangible example that professional careers in creative industries are possible and achievable.

Q. What do young people in Mozambique need to become entrepreneurs in the creative industries?

A: I think there are two essential aspects. The first is personal drive. Many young people are trapped by success models focused on very traditional jobs, like medical doctor, lawyer, engineer and so on. The world evolves, models change, and we have to expand accordingly our way of looking at the job market. I grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and always learned how to make the most of everything while trying to accommodate different needs: those of the clients, those of the community and those of the family. So the right personal drive, can be a real change factor in our career.

And then education comes into the picture. If I look at my country, we have an educational system with a solid curriculum but probably very traditional and outdated. I would like to see our schools and universities provide talent scouting services. They should help young people to identify their natural talents and pursue them. They should establish an open conversation with young people in big cities but also in more remote communities. The role education plays in career development is key!

Q: Can international organizations help young people become entrepreneurs?

A: They can definitely make a difference by bringing opportunities and sharing expertise. Mozambicans are very open to learning from others and will be eager to access business models that have proven successful in other countries. International organizations can also support with improving equal access to opportunities. I'm thinking of access to education, which currently lacks transparency, and access to incentives which are somehow mainly confined to young people living in the capital. In Mozambique young people are very talented but need guidance on market needs, on export opportunities and best practices of youth entrepreneurship.

Q: Is there a particular lesson learned you'd like to share with your peers?

A: Believe in yourself and in your dreams. Every dream is achievable despite the country of origin, the colour of the skin, the sexual orientation. You have to love what you're doing in order to successfully engage and connect to others.

Q: What about your dream?

A: I want to gain more experience in the fashion industry for a few more years. Then, in the future, I'd like to start my own business in Mozambique: a ready-to-wear fashion collection. Young, fresh but appealing to all generations. At least 60% will be produced in the African continent, while 40% will come from the rest of the world. Because we should always remember that there are great talents out there, in all business lines, and we can achieve the best possible results by connecting them to form creative business networks.

Disclaimer

ITC - International Trade Centre published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 10:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:33aPROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL H K : Inside information litigation
PU
06:33aTHAI UNION PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2020 (Change attach file)
PU
06:33aS CULTURE INTERNATIONAL : Monthly update announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code
PU
06:33aSHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL : (1) Proposed Amendments to the Share Option Scheme; (2) Re-election of Retiring Directors; and (3) Notice of Special General Meeting
PU
06:33aSHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL : Form of Proxy for Special General Meeting to be held on Monday, 31 August 2020
PU
06:33aCSI PROPERTIES : Next Day Disclosure Return (change in issued shares)
PU
06:33aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Minutes of annual general meeting held on 24 june 2020
PU
06:32aDIAMOND S SHIPPING INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
06:32aKARUNA THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Laurie Olson to Board of Directors
BU
06:31aTROAX GROUP : Interim Report January- June 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
3AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : reports first half 2020 results
4ASCOM HOLDING AG : ASCOM : Half-Year Report 2020
5EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group