Story: Why should your start-up move to Uganda?

07/07/2020 | 11:19am EDT

The 2020 Global Start-up Ecosystem Report (GSER) by Start-up Genome was released in June. Start-up Genome is a world leading policy advisory and research organisation for public and private partnerships devoted to growing the success of start-up ecosystems. The report includes data and insights from 45+ ecosystems globally, now including the Ugandan Ecosystem.

Leading policymakers and ecosystem players from across the globe attended the launch to share their views, in the light of COVID-19 and how it has changed entrepreneurship ecosystems.
The GSER highlights elements such as Uganda's tech sub-sector strengths as well as reasons to invest in Kampala's tech ventures and to move your start-up to Kampala. An exciting highlight is that Uganda has been featured as a Top 15 Africa and the Middle East Ecosystem: Affordable Talent in the report.
The research also highlights that:

  • Uganda created $57 million in Ecosystem Value over the last 2.5 years.
  • A growing market, active tech hubs and government initiatives are good reasons for a start-up to move to Uganda.
  • Fintech is a regional sub-sector strength of Uganda.

Along with Ugandan Ecosystem insights, you will find interesting information on many other ecosystems, the state of the global start-up economy before and after COVID-19, the global start-up ecosystem ranking, and more.

The inclusion stems from an engagement between the International Trade Centre - Netherlands Trust Fund IV Uganda Project and Start-up Genome with support from local partners Start-up Uganda and Digest Africa. The report is the world's most extensive and widely-read research on start-ups and includes a global ranking of the top start-up ecosystems.

Download the full #GSER2020 report here.

Disclaimer

ITC - International Trade Centre published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:18:01 UTC
