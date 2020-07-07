Story: Why should your start-up move to Uganda?

The 2020 Global Start-up Ecosystem Report (GSER) by Start-up Genome was released in June. Start-up Genome is a world leading policy advisory and research organisation for public and private partnerships devoted to growing the success of start-up ecosystems. The report includes data and insights from 45+ ecosystems globally, now including the Ugandan Ecosystem.

Leading policymakers and ecosystem players from across the globe attended the launch to share their views, in the light of COVID-19 and how it has changed entrepreneurship ecosystems.

The GSER highlights elements such as Uganda's tech sub-sector strengths as well as reasons to invest in Kampala's tech ventures and to move your start-up to Kampala. An exciting highlight is that Uganda has been featured as a Top 15 Africa and the Middle East Ecosystem: Affordable Talent in the report.

The research also highlights that:

Uganda created $57 million in Ecosystem Value over the last 2.5 years.

A growing market, active tech hubs and government initiatives are good reasons for a start-up to move to Uganda.

Fintech is a regional sub-sector strength of Uganda.

Along with Ugandan Ecosystem insights, you will find interesting information on many other ecosystems, the state of the global start-up economy before and after COVID-19, the global start-up ecosystem ranking, and more.

The inclusion stems from an engagement between the International Trade Centre - Netherlands Trust Fund IV Uganda Project and Start-up Genome with support from local partners Start-up Uganda and Digest Africa. The report is the world's most extensive and widely-read research on start-ups and includes a global ranking of the top start-up ecosystems.

Download the full #GSER2020 report here.