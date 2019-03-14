Stoxx Europe 600 : Europe is doing well

Among the big winners of this energetic recovery, Zalando, the specialist in shoes and clothing on the Internet, is recovering effectively (+50%). The company expects its turnover to grow by between 20 and 25% for the current year. Siapem is also up 49%, thanks to good prospects. The Italian company, a subsidiary of ENI, is active in the drilling industry.
Technically in daily data, the V-bottom has increased the strength of the buying movement tenfold. Since the low point at the end of December and the upward crossing of the moving average of the 20 trading sessions, permanent compliance with this reference has validated the determination of the buyer current. The index has just crossed the short-term resistance of 375 points which opens the way to 386 points. A rapid decline of 365 points will be required to dash hopes for further expansion in the near future. In the meantime, the upward trend remains intact