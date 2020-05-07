Log in
Strabag SE, Erste Nordsee-Offshore Holding GmbH and Zweite Nordsee-Offshore Holding GmbH v. Federal Republic of Germany (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/29)

05/07/2020 | 06:04pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Renewable energy generation enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Electric Power & Other Energy
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Strabag SE (Austrian), Erste Nordsee-Offshore Holding GmbH (Austrian), Zweite Nordsee-Offshore Holding GmbH (Austrian)
    • Respondent(s):
      Federal Republic of Germany (German)
    • Date Registered:
      September 20, 2019
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      May 7, 2020
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Frankfurt, Germany and Vienna, Austria

        Respondent(s):

        Noerr, Frankfurt, Germany

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        May 7, 2020 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(a) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Veijo Heiskanen (Finnish), President, appointed by agreement of the parties; Judith Gill (British), appointed by the Claimants; and Maria Chiara Malaguti (Italian), appointed by the Respondent.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 22:03:01 UTC
