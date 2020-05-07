|
Strabag SE, Erste Nordsee-Offshore Holding GmbH and Zweite Nordsee-Offshore Holding GmbH v. Federal Republic of Germany (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/29)
Subject of Dispute:
Renewable energy generation enterprise
Economic Sector:
Electric Power & Other Energy
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Strabag SE (Austrian), Erste Nordsee-Offshore Holding GmbH (Austrian), Zweite Nordsee-Offshore Holding GmbH (Austrian)
Respondent(s):
Federal Republic of Germany (German)
Date Registered:
September 20, 2019
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
May 7, 2020
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Frankfurt, Germany and Vienna, Austria
Respondent(s):
Noerr, Frankfurt, Germany
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
May 7, 2020 - The Tribunal is constituted in accordance with Article 37(2)(a) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Veijo Heiskanen (Finnish), President, appointed by agreement of the parties; Judith Gill (British), appointed by the Claimants; and Maria Chiara Malaguti (Italian), appointed by the Respondent.
