Strandline Resources : Appointment of Executive Director - P Watson

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Strandline appoints Executive Director

10 September 2018

Experienced mining executive Peter Watson appointed as Executive Director

The appointment comes as Strandline moves to finalise funding for the zircon-rich Fungoni

Project in Tanzania and the large-scale Coburn Mineral Sands Project in WA

HIGHLIGHTS

• As Executive Director Development, Peter Watson will play a key role in Strandline's transition from explorer to mineral sands producer

• Mr Watson has extensive skills and experience in major resource project delivery and operations

• Strandline on track to become a global mineral sands producer with multiple projects at a time of strengthening zircon and titanium markets

Strandline Resources (ASX: STA) is pleased to advise that it has strengthened its Board capacity with the appointment of experienced mining executive Peter Watson as Executive Director.

Mr Watson, who joined Strandline's senior management team in 2017, will hold the position of Executive

Director, Strategy and Development.

Mr Watson is a chemical engineer with more than 35 years' experience in the global resources sector across senior technical, project, and management roles as well as corporate experience running ASX-listed companies. Mr Watson is also a Fellow of the Institute of Engineers Australia and a Graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

He has significant board-level experience, particularity on matters covering safety, governance, financial reporting, risk management and strategy across multiple commodities and global jurisdictions, including Africa.

At Strandline, he will play a central role in the funding and development phase of the Company's Fungoni and Coburn mineral sands projects.

Mr Watson was previously the Managing Director and CEO of Sedgman Pty Limited, an ASX‐listed engineering, project delivery and operations company focussed on the global minerals sector.

During his time at Sedgman, Mr Watson oversaw a suite of over 10 large mining operations contracts and over 30 EPC contracts across a broad spectrum of commodities including mineral sands and African project delivery.

He was also instrumental in delivering significant growth of the Company, doubling Sedgman's market capitalisation during the period he was Managing Director.

Strandline Chairman Didier Murcia said: "We are delighted that Peter is joining our board. His knowledge and hands-on experience in mining operations will enhance our ability to develop and operate our projects."

ABOUT STRANDLINE - CAPITALISING ON THE GROWING MINERAL SANDS MARKET

Strandline Resources Limited (ASX: STA) is an emerging heavy mineral sands (HMS) developer with a growing portfolio of 100%-owned development assets located in Western Australia and within the world's major zircon and titanium producing corridor in South East Africa. Strandline's strategy is to develop and operate quality, high margin, expandable mining assets with market differentiation and global relevance.

Strandline's project portfolio comprises development optionality, geographic diversity and scalability. This includes two zircon-rich, 'development ready' projects, the Fungoni Project in Tanzania and the large

Coburn Project in Western Australia, as well as a series of titanium dominated exploration targets spread along 350km of highly prospective Tanzanian coastline, including the advanced Tanga South Project and highly prospective Bagamoyo and Sudi projects.

The Company's focus is to continue its aggressive exploration and development strategy and execute its multi-tiered and staged growth strategy to maximise shareholder value.

Figure 1 Strandline's world-wide mineral sands exploration & development projects

For further enquiries, please contact: Luke Graham

CEO and Managing Director Strandline Resources Limited T: +61 8 9226 3130

E:enquiries@strandline.com.au

For media and broker enquiries: Paul Armstrong and Nicholas Read Read Corporate

T: +61 8 9388 1474

E:nicholas@readcorporate.com.au