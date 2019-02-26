Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strandline Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - D Murcia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 09:33pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

STRANDLINE RESOURCES LIMITED 32 090 603 642

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Didier Marcel Murcia

Date of last notice

12 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Tohei Pty Ltd (Murcia Super A/C)

Relevant interest arises by virtue of the power to control the securities or receive a benefit from the securities

Date of change

a) 20 February 2019

b) 21 February 2019

c) 25 February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

547,500

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

  • a) 239,997 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • b) 10,003 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • c) 100,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • a) $24,000

  • b) $1,000

  • c) $10,000

No. of securities held after change

897,500 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Date of this notice: 27 February 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Strandline Resources Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 02:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:17pWireless Carriers Revamp Ad Strategies for 5G -- Journal Report
DJ
10:13pNIGERIAN BREWERIES : Brewery Sector Still Attractive Despite Poor Economic Climate – Report
AQ
10:13pAFCON : Agu Links S'Eagles Good Outing To Preparation
AQ
10:11pReliq Health Technologies Issues Correction to Press Release
GL
10:08pDemand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
GL
09:57pSingapore's Ministry of Trade & Industry Senior Parliamentary Secretary to Provide Keynote Address at ALMU's Inaugural Annual Meeting
BU
09:57pVerizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities
GL
09:55pPADENGA : donates vehicles, houses to Nyana Camp
AQ
09:55pHWANGE COLLIERY : ZimCoke set to invest at Ziscosteel
AQ
09:54pLANKA ORIX LEASING : LOLC set to be second corporate bond issuer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T : U.S. Justice Dept will not appeal AT&T, Time Warner merger after court loss
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : Dutch take stake in Air France-KLM to counter French influence
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras studying voluntary layof..
4KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai rejects Elliott's payout call, shares rise ahead of showdown meeting
5Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.