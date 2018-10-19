Strandline Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Eadie

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity

ABN

STRANDLINE RESOURCES LIMITED 32 090 603 642

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Tom Eadie Date of last notice 26 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. ACN 167 523 659 Pty Ltd ATF Thomas Eadie Super A/C Relevant interest arises by virtue of the power to control the securities or receive a benefit from the securities. Date of change 12 October 2018 No. of securities held prior to change Direct • 4,311,043 fully paid ordinary shares

• 615,864 unlisted options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 30/06/19 Indirect ACN 167 523 659 Pty Ltd ATF Thomas Eadie Super A/C • 1,666,668 fully paid ordinary shares

• 476,191 unlisted options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 12/10/18

• 238,096 unlisted options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 30/06/19

Class Ordinary Shares and Unlisted Options Number acquired Nil Number disposed 476,191 unlisted options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 12/10/18 Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil No. of securities held after change Direct • 4,311,043 fully paid ordinary shares

• 615,864 unlisted options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 30/06/19 Indirect ACN 167 523 659 Pty Ltd ATF Thomas Eadie Super A/C • 1,666,668 fully paid ordinary shares

• 238,096 unlisted options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 30/06/19 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Expiry of unlisted options

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

Date of this notice: 19 October 2018

