Strandline Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Eadie

0
10/19/2018 | 08:38am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

STRANDLINE RESOURCES LIMITED 32 090 603 642

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Tom Eadie

Date of last notice

26 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

ACN 167 523 659 Pty Ltd ATF Thomas Eadie Super A/C

Relevant interest arises by virtue of the power to control the securities or receive a benefit from the securities.

Date of change

12 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

  • 4,311,043 fully paid ordinary shares

  • 615,864 unlisted options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 30/06/19

Indirect

ACN 167 523 659 Pty Ltd ATF Thomas Eadie Super A/C

  • 1,666,668 fully paid ordinary shares

  • 476,191 unlisted options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 12/10/18

  • 238,096 unlisted options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 30/06/19

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Ordinary Shares and Unlisted Options

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

476,191 unlisted options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 12/10/18

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

No. of securities held after change

Direct

  • 4,311,043 fully paid ordinary shares

  • 615,864 unlisted options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 30/06/19

Indirect

ACN 167 523 659 Pty Ltd ATF Thomas Eadie Super A/C

  • 1,666,668 fully paid ordinary shares

  • 238,096 unlisted options exercisable at $0.18 on or before 30/06/19

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Expiry of unlisted options

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Date of this notice: 19 October 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Strandline Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 06:37:01 UTC
