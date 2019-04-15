Strandline Resources : Coburn DFS Delivers Strong Financial Returns

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Coburn Mineral Sands Project, WA 16 April 2019 Definitive Feasibility Study shows Coburn will generate strong financial returns over a long life With key project approvals already in place, Strandline will now move to finalise funding and partnering for this world-scale project HIGHLIGHTS •DFS shows Coburn will generate strong financial returns with a Pre-Tax NPV of A$551m (USD:AUD 0.72, 8% discount rate) and an Internal Rate of Return of 32% •Large Ore Reserve of 523Mt @ 1.11% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) underpins an initial mine life of 22.5 years at the planned mining rate of 23.4Mtpa •Life of Mine (LOM) revenue of A$3.9b and LOM EBITDA of A$1.9b, with a revenue-to-operating cost ratio of 2.2, based on TZMI's Feburary-2019 commodity price forecast •Key project approvals already in place (environmental, native title, heritage and mining), making Coburn construction-ready pending finalisation of project financing •Nominal 18-month design and construct duration to achieve first ore to process facilities •Located in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Western Australia, close to key infrastructure and the dominant mineral sands market of Asia •Engagement with global consumers confirms high demand for Coburn's products in both concentrate and final product form, providing a wide range of offtake and investment options •DFS design shows Coburn can deliver both a high-value Heavy Mineral Concentrate product (HMC Case) or can be refined further to final products (Final Products Case) •Development capital of A$207m for HMC Case, with an additional A$50m required for Final Products Case which includes MSP infrastructure •Significant opportunities to grow project Reserves and mine life through evaluation of resources extending north and along strike of the current Reserves (Extension Case) Strandline Resources (ASX: STA) is pleased to release the outstanding findings of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on its Coburn Mineral Sands Project in the Mid West of Western Australia. The DFS confirms the project to be a world class next generation project in the Mineral Sands sector that will deliver strong financial returns over an initial 22.5-year mine life, has a high value product suite, can be mined using conventional methods and will be capital-efficient. With key development approvals in place and the DFS now completed, the project is set for near term commercialisation at a favourable time in the mineral sands market when new supply is in high demand. The DFS capitalises on value enhancements over previous project studies across areas including improved product recoveries through application of current technology, optimised mine plan, and improved product transport and power generation efficiencies. www.strandline.com.au Page | 1

Coburn Mineral Sands Project - Definitive Feasibility Study Strandline Managing Director Luke Graham said: "This DFS confirms that Coburn is a world class project which will generate strong financial returns for shareholders. "The ability to produce saleable products in both concentrate and final product form opens the door to a wide range of offtake and funding options for Coburn. "The path to profitable production is relatively short, the payback period and rates of return are attractive and there is ample scope to grow mine life even further over time." Summary of DFS Financial Evaluation The Coburn DFS represents a significant milestone in Strandline's strategy to become a low-cost,high-margin mineral sands producer of relevance to key customers around the world. The DFS metrics are summarised below: Table 1 DFS Key Financial Metrics and Assumptions Description DFS Final Product Case3 DFS HMC Case3 NPV (8% WACC, Real, Pre Tax, no debt) 1 $551M $481M IRR 32.3% 36.4% Capital Expenditure (Pre-production) A$257M A$207M Payback Period of Initial Capital from start of production4 2.3 years 2.2 years LOM Revenue A$3,906M A3,417M LOM OPEX C1 Costs inc transport A$1,778M A$1,622M LOM All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) A$1,973M A$1,793M Revenue to C1 Cost Ratio 2.2 2.1 Annual Average Operating Margin A$364/t A$305/t LOM Free Cash Flow (FCF) pre-tax A$1,610M A$1,357M Key Assumptions Annual Production Rate (Steady State) 23.4Mt 23.4Mt LOM Production (Ore Mined) 523.4Mt 523.4Mt Mine Life 22.5 Years 22.5 Years Annual Avg HMC Produced (from WCP) 229 kt/year 229 kt/year Annual Avg Premium Zircon Production 32 kt/year - Annual Avg Zircon Concentrate Production 58 kt/year - Annual Avg HiTi90 Production 20 kt/year - Annual Avg Ilmenite Production 110 kt/year - Exchange Rate (A$/US$) 0.72 0.72 Product Price2 LOM Avg HMC Price (FOB) - US$479/t LOM Avg Premium Zircon (FOB) US$1,480/t - LOM Avg Zircon Concentrate (FOB) US$871/t - LOM Avg HiTi90 (FOB) US$1,014/t - LOM Avg Ilmenite (FOB) US$267/t - Notes: 1The NPV has been calculated using project related costs only and does not consider Strandline's corporate costs. DFS capital and operating costs have been developed in accordance with a ±10% accuracy 2Pricing assumptions for ilmenite, rutile and zircon were obtained from TZ Mineral International Pty Ltd's (TZMI) mineral sands marketing report, titled Titanium Feedstock Price Forecast February 2019. TZMI pricing was then adjusted where appropriate to account for quality characteristics of the Coburn product. In the case of concentrate product (zircon concentrate), pricing was adjusted further to consider downstream handling costs 3DFS contemplates two viable development options: (1) HMC Case producing a high-grade +95% heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) product (which can be sold to the downstream global processing market); (2) Final Products Case building an additional mineral separation plant to separate the valuable zircon and titanium minerals into final product form. 4Pre-taxand ungeared www.strandline.com.au Page | 2

Coburn Mineral Sands Project - Definitive Feasibility Study Figure 1 Yearly Project Production by Product Figure 2 Yearly Project Free Cash Flows Figure 3 Life of Mine Project product and revenue www.strandline.com.au Page | 3

Coburn Mineral Sands Project - Definitive Feasibility Study DFS Synopsis The main conclusions of the Coburn DFS are as follows: •The DFS has been compiled by a range of independent and experienced consultants, including GR Engineering Services, AMC Consultants, IHC Robbins, AECOM and TZMI's Allied Mineral Laboratories •The DFS defines a realistic pathway to commercial production; confirming the ability to produce highly marketable zircon-titaniummineral products with first ore to processing plant in a nominal 18 month period •JORC compliant Mineral Resources of 1.6Bt @ 1.2% total heavy mineral (THM), classified 119Mt (or 7%) Measured, 607Mt (or 38%) Indicated, and 880Mt Inferred (or 55%) provides the geological foundation for the project - ASX announcement 14 November 2018 •JORC compliant Ore Reserve of 523Mt grading 1.11% THM for ~5.8Mt of contained heavy mineral, underpins an initial mine life of 22.5 years at a mining rate of 23.4Mtpa - ASX announcement 16 April 2019 •Immense potential to further increase project Reserves and mine life through evaluation and conversion of resources extending north and along strike of the current Ore Reserves (refer "Extension Case") •Mining study confirms a conventional open pit dry mining operation where free-digunconsolidated sand is mined using heavy mobile equipment reporting material to two (2) mobile Dozer Mining Units (DMU) and a mobile excavator mining unit (EMU). The DMU prepares the ore for processing and the ore is pumped in a slurry form to the processing plant. The EMU alternates between overburden removal and ore processing during periods of DMU movement •Bulk metallurgical testwork of representative samples, using full scale or scalable processing equipment, confirms conventional processing capable of producing high-qualityproducts with exceptional pit-to-product recovery rates achieved within both concentrate and final product streams •Engineering trade-off studies were performed to optimise the processing route, product marketability and minimise project development risk •DFS confirms an efficient and modern process design capable of producing a high-grade saleable 95% Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) product from the Wet Concentrator Plant (WCP) and final products through further processing by the Mineral Separation Plant (MSP) •Engagement with leading global mineral sands consumers during the DFS confirms the saleability and strong market demand for Coburn's products in both concentrate and final product form. As such, the DFS contemplates development options for "HMC Case" (lower capital option) and "Final Products Case" Figure 4 Block diagram of Coburn Process Units and Product Optionality •The WCP design utilises multiple stages of high-capacity gravity separation and classification to produce a high grade HMC •In the Final Product Case, the HMC will be processed in the MSP, using electrostatic separation, gravity and magnetic fractionation to produce a high-value product suite comprising a premium zircon product (66% ZrO2), zircon concentrate product (28% ZrO2 and 11% TiO2), HiTi90 product (which combines the rutile and leucoxene minerals to produce a 90% TiO2 blend) and a chloride-gradeilmenite product (62% TiO2) •Sand tails (including the coarse sands and slimes) from the WCP will be pumped to moveable tails stackers where the sand is separated from the lower density water and slime. The sand is deposited in the pit and the water and slime are returned for thickening and subsequent co-disposal in the pit amongst the sand www.strandline.com.au Page | 4

Coburn Mineral Sands Project - Definitive Feasibility Study •The sand tails and slime material are then profiled and covered with stockpiled subsoils and topsoils to re- create the planned soil profile and final land form ready for full rehabilitation •Products produced will be temporarily stored on site before being trucked on a continuous basis from the mine site to a dedicated staging facility located close to port, at Geraldton •Product inventory will be shipped in bulk form to the existing port of Geraldton. Geraldton port is an established mineral sands export facility, with licences already in place to handle Coburn's suite of minerals •Water for operations will be supplied by a combination of sources including in-pit water if present, recycled sand tailings and slimes return water and raw water top-up from a local bore field •Power for the operation will be supplied from a site power station operating on LNG (with diesel backup) with approximately 20% solar (renewable) penetration for the low voltage stable loads •Project personnel will reside in a permanent village on site, catering for a drive-in-drive-out workforce. Additional temporary accommodation will be added to account for the peak construction period •Other non-process infrastructure comprises product storage facilities, water treatment plant, waste management facilities, fuel storage and dispensary, water services, main 45km access road, site roads, laboratory, workshop, buildings, offices, mining compound and communications facilities •The project is a long life, multi decade operation and will generate a host of socio-economic benefits including capital inflows to regional Australia, significant job creation, indigenous engagement, training and job diversity as well local business opportunities and community partnership programs •Key project development approvals are in place (environmental, native title, heritage and mining) and the project is considered construction-ready pending finalisation of project financing •The project overlays two pastoral leases, Coburn and Hamelin. The Coburn Pastoral lease is 100% owned by Strandline, which covers the first 20 years of Ore Reserves. The Hamelin Pastoral Lease, to the immediate north, is managed by others •The project is co-located across two native title claims, the Nanda Native Title Claim and the Malgana Native Title Claim. The Company has entered into appropriate formal agreements with the Native title holders •The DFS Final Products Case confirms a pre-tax (real) NPV8 of A$551 million and an IRR% of 32.3%: -Project revenue for the initial 22.5 years is A$3.91b based on TZMI's February-2019 commodity price forecast, with a LOM operating cost (C1) of A$1.78b and All-in-Sustaining-Cost (AISC) of A$1.97b -An attractive revenue-to-C1 operating cost ratio of 2.2 -Total pre-production capital expenditure is estimated to be A$257 million with first ore delivered to process facilities nominally 78 weeks after project development commences •The HMC Case offers the flexibility of a lower capital option compared to the Final Products Case (A$207 million compared to $257 million) or a potential staged development strategy •The HMC Case shows a pre-tax (real) NPV8 of A$481 million and an IRR% of 36.4% •The Mine Life Extension Case (presented as Scoping Study findings) identifies the potential to further increase project Reserves and mine life through evaluation and conversion of resources extending north and along strike of the current Ore Reserves (refer "Extension Case" summary below) Mine Life Extension Case - Scoping Study Findings Potential exists to further increase project reserves, mine life and returns, through further economic evaluation of resources extending north and along strike of the DFS Ore Reserves. A Scoping Study assessment of Amy South Indicated and Inferred material, titled "Extension Case", was undertaken concurrently with the DFS. The purpose of the Scoping Study was to ascertain the financial benefits of a longer mine life by scheduling production targets from Indicated (7Mt @ 1.1% THM) and Inferred (702Mt @ 1.2% THM) Mineral Resources. The Mineral Resources lie north and directly adjacent to the current granted Mining and Retention Licences www.strandline.com.au Page | 5

