Strandline Resources : Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri

Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri

18 February 2019

Outstanding drill results point to substantial Resource increase at Tajiri mineral sands project in Tanzania

Latest assays from Resource drilling provide more evidence that Tajiri is trending towards Tier-1 mineral sands status with a highly valuable mineral assemblage

HIGHLIGHTS

• First results from Resource drilling campaign at Tajiri highlight strong potential for a large increase in the current JORC Resource of 147Mt at 3.1% Total Heavy Mineral

• Significant drill intersection results of the Tajiri channel target include: - 19TJAC1972 - 39m @ 3.5% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH - 19TJAC1973 - 42m @ 4% THM from surface to EOH including 19.5m @ 5.71% THM from 13.5m - 19TJAC1976 - 42m @ 7.9% THM from surface including 22.5m @ 11.5% THM from 13.5 - 18TJAC1983 - 42m @ 4.5% THM from surface to EOH

• Titanium-dominated domain identified from surface comprising high-value mineral assemblage averaging 63% Ilmenite, 6.4% rutile. 5.4% zircon and 0.5% leucoxene

• Results received to date have reaffirmed the Company's exciting Exploration Target at Tajiri, in terms of high-grade mineralisation and inventory assumptions

• Tajiri is Strandline's second major mineral sands project in Tanzania behind the Fungoni project, which is development ready with all product offtakes secured and financing well advanced

Strandline Resources (ASX: STA) is pleased to announce outstanding assay results which point to a substantial Resource increase at the Tajiri mineral sands project in Northern Tanzania.

The results are the first from the extensive infill drilling campaign aimed at growing the resource inventory and establishing Tajiri as a Tier-one deposit.

Tajiri's JORC Indicated Mineral Resources stands at 147Mt at 3.1 % THM, containing in-situ valuable minerals comprising 339,000t rutile, 201,000t zircon, 3,132,000t ilmenite and 322,000t almandine garnet.

In addition to this Resource, the Tajiri Exploration Target stands at 73-133Mt at 2.8% to 4.4% THM (see ASX announcement dated 26 June 2018). The Exploration Target estimate is summarised in Table 1 and the locations are presented in Figures 1 and 3. Strandline would caution the reader that the potential quantity and grade of the combined Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a JORC compliant Mineral Resource. It is also uncertain if further exploration and resource development work will result in the determination of Mineral Resources.

Drill results are expected to be announced progressively through the first half this year culminating in a JORC Mineral Resource update.

The initial samples were taken from a series of selected drill intersections along strike south of the existing T4C Channel Mineral Resource (refer to Figure 3) and show mineralised intervals across the channel zone with widths of 250 to 450 metres and thicknesses of 40 to 60 metres from surface.

Table 1. Exploration Target for the Tajiri Mineralised Corridor (refer ASX announcement 26 June 2018)

Zone Lower Thickness (m) Upper Thickness (m) Lower Tonnage (Mt) Upper Tonnage (Mt) Lower Grade Upper Grade Tajiri Extension 2.5 7.5 0.8 2.4 2.8% THM 4.4% THM T3 North 2.5 7.5 2 5.9 T3 South 2.5 7.5 5.4 16.4 TC North 30 50 26.7 44.4 TC Central 30 50 24.0 40.1 TC South 30 50 14.2 23.7 Totals 73 133

Figure 1 Tajiri Mineral Resources - 3D Image showing Exploration Target (ET) areas and "Completed" areas of AC drilling and ET areas awaiting AC drilling.

Figure 2 Panned samples containing 6m @ 25.6% THM from hole 18TJAC1976 (13.5 - 19.5m down hole).

Figure 3 Tajiri Mineral Resources - showing Exploration Target areas (yellow), MRE outlines (blue) and recently AC drill holes from TC South and Central ET areas. Significant THM results from this release are also presented.

SUMMARY OF THE TANGA SOUTH TAJIRI AC DRILL PROGRAM

The large-scale Tajiri deposits are in Northern Tanzania near the Port City of Tanga, some 45km to the north. The Company has performed multiple stages of exploration to define the higher-grade mineralised zones along Tajiri's 20km mineralised corridor.

This latest air core drilling program commenced in October 2018 and a total of 155 holes for 6,484m have been completed to date across the Tajiri Exploration Target areas. The program has focussed primarily along the channel zone which includes the TC Central and TC Southern zones of mineralisation (refer Figure 1 and 3).

Visual heavy mineral sands logging from the AC drill holes are supported with the receipt of these selected laboratory derived heavy mineral analysis results. This has provided confidence that the Exploration Target estimate inventory of 38Mt to 64Mt for the combined TC Central and South zones is potentially achievable.

Significant drill results from this drill program include:

• 19TJAC1972 - 39m @ 3.5% THM from surface to EOH

• 19TJAC1973 - 42m @ 4% THM from surface to EOH including 19.5m @ 5.71% THM from 13.5m

• 19TJAC1976 - 42m @ 7.9% THM from surface including 22.5m @ 11.5% THM from 13.5

• 18TJAC1983 - 42m @ 4.5% THM from surface to EOH

These are in addition to previous results announced to the ASX on the 26 June 2018 which include:

• 19TJAC1941 - 55.5m @ 4.7% THM from surface to EOH including 34.5m @ 5.8% THM from surface

• 19TJAC1940 - 57m @ 5% THM from surface to EOH including 37.5m @ 6.0% THM from surface

• 19TJAC1934 - 52.5m @ 3.0% THM from surface including 33m @ 3.5% THM from 19.5

The resource channel drilling comprises vertical holes on a nominal 200 x 50m grid pattern oriented 120°, which is approximately perpendicular to the modern and interpreted ancient coastlines. The holes have been drilled to about 42m depth with mineralisation often encountered from surface to the end of the hole. Approximately 2.5km of strike south of the T4C Indicated mineral resource have been drilled to date with a cross strike width of between 300 to 500m (refer to Figure 3)

The current Mineral Resource defined at Tajiri hosts a rutile enriched, ilmenite dominant mineral assemblage with zones of elevated zircon and garnet mineralisation within some of the mineralogical domains. The mineralisation also shows strong geological and grade continuity along and across strike. The recent drill campaign is showing similar geology. Titanium-rich mineral assemblages with elevated zircon grades are generally observed in the upper half of the drill holes which is gradually diluted by garnet at depth (refer to Figure 4). Thick intervals of the titanium-rich domain extend to 30m depth from surface.

Mineral assemblage (SEM-EDX) test work undertaken on holes within the channel zone are displayed in Figure 4. The assemblage of MIN10 represents a composite averaging 3.9% THM gathered across the titanium-rich domain and comprises 63% Ilmenite, 6.4% rutile. 5.4% zircon and 0.5% leucoxene. The same zone contains approximately 6% garnet (almandine dominant). At the bottom of the hole almandine garnet constitutes about 60% of the mineral assemblage.

Classification of the mineralogical domains will continue as more of the heavy mineral concentrate sachets are processed. This will further assist in characterising the mineralisation in preparation for an updated MRE. Higher grades are also observed close the limestone ridge particularly along a 1km long bend in topography that has formed an efficient trap site for the mineral sand accumulation.

DOMAINSTitanium-rich Domain Ilmenite-Garnet Domain Garnet DomainMINERALOGY Composite MIN15 -7.4% THM • 64% Ilmenite

• 4.8% Rutile

• 6.7% Zircon

• 1% Leucoxene

• 2.8% Garnet Composite MIN10 - 3.9% THM • 63% Ilmenite

• 6.4% Rutile

• 5.4% Zircon

• 0.5% Leucoxene

• 5.9% Garnet Composite MIN11 - 3.8% THM • 30% Ilmenite

• 2.9% Rutile

• 2.2% Zircon

• 35% Garnet Composite MIN12 - 2.1% THM • 14.5% Ilmenite

• 1.7% Rutile

• 0.7% Zircon • 59.5% GarnetFigure 4 Tajiri Mineralisation Cross-section - showing THM grades analysed down hole, significant mineral intersects and mineral assemblage testwork completed from previous drill holes 18TJAC1935 and 18TJAC1940.

A long section for the THM drill results presented in this release is also provided in Figure 5. Consistent high-grade mineralisation is observed from holes 18TJAC1972, 1973, 1976 and 1983 that are located within the bend in topography along the limestone ridge. This mineralisation is likely to extend a further 400 to 500m south were visual panning of the drill samples confirms solid zones of mineralisation.