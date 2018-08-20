Log in
Strandline Resources : Fungoni Mining Licence Application Update

08/20/2018 | 06:07am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Fungoni Project Update - Mining Licence Application

20 August 2018

Fungoni Mining Licence Application Update

Strandline Resources (ASX: STA) is pleased to provide an update on the status of the Mining Licence Application (MLA) for the Fungoni Heavy Mineral Sands Project (Fungoni) in Tanzania.

Following completion of the Fungoni Definitive Feasibility Study, Strandline submitted a Mining Licence application for the Fungoni Project in September 2017 and issued an updated application in March 2018 to ensure compliance with Tanzania's new Mining Regulations.

The Company is aware of an update to the status of Fungoni ML/00639/2017 on the Tanzanian Ministry of

Minerals online Cadastral system from "Application" to "Application Recommended". While this change in

status does not constitute final approval of the Mining Licence for Fungoni, it is part of the approvals process.

Strandline will provide a further update when more information comes to light.

For further enquiries, please contact:

For media and broker enquiries:

Luke Graham

Paul Armstrong and Nicholas Read

CEO and Managing Director

Read Corporate

Strandline Resources Limited

T: +61 8 9388 1474

T: +61 8 9226 3130

E:nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E:enquiries@strandline.com.au

ABOUT STRANDLINE

Strandline Resources Limited (ASX: STA) is an emerging heavy mineral sands (HMS) developer with a growing portfolio of 100%-owned development assets located in Western Australia and within the world's major zircon and titanium producing corridor in South East Africa. Strandline's strategy is to develop and

operate quality, high margin, expandable mining assets with market differentiation and global relevance.

Strandline's project portfolio comprises development optionality, geographic diversity and scalability. This includes two zircon-rich, 'development ready' projects, the Fungoni Project in Tanzania and the large

Coburn Project in Western Australia, as well as a series of titanium dominated exploration targets spread along 350km of highly prospective Tanzanian coastline, including the advanced Tanga South Project and highly prospective Bagamoyo and Sudi projects.

The Company's focus is to continue its aggressive exploration and development strategy and execute its multi-tiered and staged growth strategy to maximise shareholder value.

Disclaimer

Strandline Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 04:05:04 UTC
