Strandline Resources : Interim Financial Report - 31 December 2018

Directors' Report ........................................................................................................................................ 3

Auditor's Independence Declaration. ...................................................................................................... 10

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ........................................ 11

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ......................................................................................... 12

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ......................................................................................... 13

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .................................................................................................... 14

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ..................................................................................... 15

Directors' Declaration .............................................................................................................................. 24

Independent Auditor's Report .................................................................................................................. 25

The Directors of Strandline Resources Limited ("Strandline" or "the Company") submit the Financial Report on the

Consolidated Entity ("the Group") consisting of Strandline Resources Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

DIRECTORS

The names of the Company's directors in office during the or since the end of the half year are:

Didier Murcia AM

Independent Non-Executive Chairman, B.Juris, LL.B, appointed 1 March 2016

Luke Edward Graham

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, A.Dip (Hons) (Elec Eng), MAICD, appointed 19 September 2016

Peter Richard Watson

Executive Director, BEng (Hons) (Chem), GAICD, FIEAust, Dip (Acct), appointed 10 September 2018

Ernest Thomas Eadie

Non-Executive Director, B.Sc (Hons), M.Sc., F.AusIMM. appointed 9 October 2015

John Russell Hodder

Non-Executive Director, B.Sc, B.Com, MBA, appointed 8 June 2016

Asimwe Matungwa Herman Kabunga

Independent Non-Executive Director, B.Sc, appointed 18 June 2015 and resigned on 8 October 2018

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activity of the Company during the course of the half-year was mineral exploration and evaluation in Australia and Tanzania, with a focus on mineral sands.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The Company made strong progress on its Heavy Mineral Sands (HMS) exploration and development strategy during the half-year across its entire project portfolio in the two largest HMS producing jurisdictions - Africa and Australia.

There has been a significant upturn in the mineral sands market along with improving industry dynamics. An emerging structural supply gap in the mineral sands sector means that new capital projects are required to meet forecast demand. Strandline's mineral sand projects are well positioned to meet this demand.

Mineral Sands Project - Tanzania

Fungoni HMS Project

During the half year, the Fungoni Project advanced on several key fronts including the following:

• Mining Licence granted for Fungoni mineral sands project by the new Tanzanian Mining Commission. With the Fungoni Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) already completed and all key approvals in place, Strandline is preparing for a development decision.

• Binding sales contracts secured for 100% of forecast revenue - final offtake agreement signed with IMMCO (Industrial Minerals and Metals) Limited covering all the rutile to be produced at Fungoni for the life of the mine. This follows previous agreements for the zircon and chloride ilmenite products.

• Fixed price contract signed with GR Engineering Services for 12-month engineering procurement construction and commissioning (EPC) of the Fungoni processing facility.

• Project development meetings held in Tanzania between senior representatives of the Tanzanian Mining Commission, the Ministry of Minerals and the Company, with strong support received for the near-term development of Fungoni.

• Updated Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on Fungoni completed resulting in significant increases in forecast financial returns and reduced implementation risk: - Project pre-tax NPV10 of US$48.7m (A$64.9m at USD:AUD 0.75, up from US$42.9m) - Project post-tax NPV8 of US$34.8m (A$46.4m) and NPV10 of US$30.8m (A$41.1m) - Project pre-tax IRR of 61% (up from 56%) and project post-tax IRR of 42%

• Project financing well advanced with the appointment of Nedbank CIB as lead arranger and underwriter for US$26m Project Finance Facility, subject to due-diligence.

Tanga South Tajiri Project

The Tajiri project located in northern Tanzania continues to emerge as a game-changer for Strandline, offering significant scale and growth potential as the second-most advanced project in the Company's Tanzanian portfolio behind Fungoni.

Tajiri comprises a series of higher-grade mineral sands deposits stretching along 20kms of Tanzanian coastline, with JORC Indicated Mineral Resources of 147Mt at 3.1 % THM, containing in-situ valuable minerals of 339,000t rutile, 201,000t zircon, 3,132,000t ilmenite and 322,000t almandine garnet.

During the half year, the Company progressed a large air-core drilling program aimed at significantly increasing existing Mineral Resources by targeting adjacent high-grade zones. Drilling will prioritise areas within the Tajiri Exploration Target, which is 73-133Mt at 2.8% to 4.4% Total Heavy Mineral (THM). This is in addition to the currently defined Mineral Resource (refer ASX announcement 26 June 2018) and scheduled to continue into the second half of the financial year.

Strandline would caution the reader that the potential quantity and grade of the combined Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a JORC compliant Mineral Resource. It is also uncertain if further exploration and resource development work will result in the determination of Mineral Resources.

Bagamoyo Project

The Bagamoyo tenements are located approximately 40km north of Dar es Salaam and close to the proposed Bagamoyo port development in Tanzania. Outstanding assays received from the maiden drilling program during the half year confirm Bagamoyo as a major mineral sands discovery (see ASX release dated 17 September 2018).