Strandline Resources : Investor Presentation - 121 Mining Conference Cape Town

February 2019

Additional Information

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report of 26 Sept-2018 and Dec-2018 Quarterly Activities Report together with any announcement made by Strandline in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act including:

Refer to the ASX announcements dated 06 October 2017 for Fungoni Project Original-DFS and Maiden Ore Reserve Statement and 01 November 2018 for the Updated-DFS.

Refer to the ASX announcement dated 16 February 2018 for further details of the Mineral Resources for the Tanga South (Tajiri) Project and subsequent Exploration Target dated 27 June 2018.

Refer to the ASX announcements dated 9 February 2015 and 14 November 2018 for further details of the Coburn Project Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources and the material assumptions underpinning the production target and financial results. Refer to the ASX announcement dated 14 June 2018 for Coburn revised-DFS.

Refer ASX announcements dated 12 September 2018 and 07 November 2018 for details on Bagamoyo and Sudi exploration projects, respectively.

Also, refer to the Competent Person statements on page 24.

Strandline confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this Presentation and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning Resource Estimates, Production Targets and Project Feasibility Studies, continues to apply and have not materially changed.

Geographic Diversity, Project Optionality & Scalability

➢ Assets in the two largest HMS producingjurisdictions - Africa and Australia

➢ Tanzania - Pipeline of high-grade growth projects, large tenement position with exploration upside

➢ Australia - World-scale long life project in WA, zircon rich, approvals in place, revised-DFS due Q1-2019

➢ Globally significant in-situ valuable HM from current JORC resources1: ‒ Zircon (4.5Mt) ‒ Rutile-Leucoxene (2.6Mt) ‒ Ilmenite (12.8Mt)

➢ Two 'development ready' projects with over 20 years of zircon-titanium production defined already: ‒ Coburn, WA +19 years ‒ Fungoni, Tanzania 6-7 years

➢ Highly marketable suite of products; in high demand by global consumers

Notes: 1 Refer Appendix A,B and C for Fungoni, Coburn and Tanga South Tajiri Project JORC Resources

2 Production data provided by Independent Consultant's TZMI Oct-2017

Bagamoyo project Exploration phaseFungoni project Funding phase & FID

Global Production2 Africa Australia Total Zircon ZrO2 Chloride Ilmenite

38% 34% 72% 53% 23% 76%

Tanga South Tajiri project Scoping Study phase

Tanzanian Mineral Sands Projects

Exploration phaseCoburn project DFS & funding phase

Corporate Snapshot: Emerging Mineral Sands Developer

Strandline has a market capitalisation of ~A$28.0m and a net cash position of ~A$4.2m at 31 Dec 2018. The two largest shareholders, Tembo Capital and C&H Investments hold 35% and 10% respectively

Market Data

Fully diluted shares on issue1 Share Price (as at 15 Oct 2018)

m A$

320.7 $0.087

Fully diluted market capitalisation

A$m

28.0

Net Debt / (Cash) (as at 31 Dec 2018)

Diluted Enterprise Value

A$m A$m

(4.2) 23.1

Recent Analyst Reports

HartleysPatersons

Board3

Share Price & Volume History (A$; millions)2

Price(A$)

1.0

0.8

0.6

0.4

Volume(m)

0.2

-

Name

Position

Luke Graham Didier Murcia Peter Watson John Hodder Tom Eadie Flavio Garofalo

CEO and Managing Director Chair

Executive Director (Strategy and Development) Non Executive Director

Experience

25+ yrs

30+ yrs

35+ yrs

20+ yrs

Non Executive Director CFO and Company Secretary

30+ yrs

Notes:

1.

Excludes out of the money options and performance rights.

2.

Graph adjusted for 12:1 stock consolidation on 28 November 2016.

3.

Detailed Board and Management descriptions in pages 7.

Substantial Shareholders

4.

5.

Tembo Capital is a private equity firm specialising in natural resource company investments in emerging markets, entering the register through a A$2.3m strategic placement announced 24 May 2016.

C&H International Investment Limited is a Hong Kong based private investment company, entering the register through tranche 1 of a strategic placement announced 17 May 2017.

Source:

Company Announcements; Bloomberg as at 22 October 2018.

20+ yrs

Name Initial Investment Shares (m) (%) Tembo Capital4 24 May 2016 115.2 35.9% C&H Investments5 17 May 2017 31.3 9.7% Gasmere / Hatch 2015 22.1 6.9% Sub-Total 152.9 52.5% Top 20 Shareholders 221.3 69% ASX: STA | Page 4

Mineral Sands Market: New Supply is Required

➢ Increasing demand driven by urbanisation, global growth and extensive array of applications

➢ Supply being restricted by mine closures, declining grades and depleting stockpiles

➢ 2019 market expected to remain tight

➢ New projects required to meet future demand

➢ Strong long-term market fundamental - demand growth outpacing supply

Strandline is well positioned to capitalise on the emerging structural supply gap

Source:

TZMI Report (STA), September 2017