Strandline Resources : More thick intersections at Tajiri Mineral Sands Project

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri
27 March 2019
More thick intersections point to large mid-year Resource increase at Tajiri mineral sands project
Tajiri on track to be a significant deposit based on both
tonnage and heavy mineral content
HIGHLIGHTS
•Latest results from Resource drilling at Tajiri mineral sands project in Tanzania continue to highlight strong potential for large increase in the JORC Resource of 147Mt at 3.1% Total Heavy Mineral (THM)
•Heavy mineral sand intersections from the Tajiri channel target include:
-19TJAC1989 - 42m @ 4.1% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH
-19TJAC2037 - 54m @ 6.9% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH
-19TJAC2038 - 45m @ 7.9% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH
-19TJAC2042 - 66m @ 8.1% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH
-19TJAC2041 - 48m @ 6.2% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH
•Titanium-dominateddomain discovered from surface and is ~30-40m thick, comprising high- value mineral assemblage averaging 60% Ilmenite and 10% combined rutile and zircon
•The recent results continue to support Strandline's Exploration Target at Tajiri, including its assumptions of high-grade mineralisation and resource size potential
•An updated JORC Mineral Resource estimate is due for release in the middle of this year
Strandline Resources (ASX: STA) is pleased to announce another round of strong assay results which will help underpin a substantial mid-year Resource increase at its Tajiri mineral sands project in Northern Tanzania.
The results provide more evidence that Tajiri is emerging as a game-changer for Strandline. The project has a valuable JORC Resource of 147 million tonnes grading 3.1% THM that contains 339,000t rutile, 201,000t zircon, 3,132,000t ilmenite and 322,000t almandine garnet.
The current Tajiri Mineral Resource is in addition to the Exploration Target of 38Mt to 64Mt for the combined TC Central and South zones (refer to announcements 23 October 2018 and 18 February 2019). Tajiri is the second-most advanced project in the Company's mineral sands portfolio behind the development-ready Fungoni project.
The results are from the final batch of drill samples along a 3,000m strike length of the "channel" target south of the T4C Resource. Thick high-grade intervals of mineralisation have been discovered along an 800m-long bend in the interpreted paleo-coastline.
Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri Project
The bend has formed an effective trap-site for the accumulation of heavy mineral sands located between the TC Central and TC south (Refer to Figure 1). The drill data is now being used to update the current JORC Mineral Resources of 147Mt at 3.1 % THM, with mineralogical and geological domaining underway.
Figure 2 shows photos of shallow high-grade panned samples taken from the drill rig with the corresponding laboratory-derivedTHM-percentage analysis. The pans show thick black accumulations of titanium-dominated mineral with a minor garnet trail.
Figure 1 Tajiri Mineral Resources - 3D Image showing Exploration Target (ET) areas and "Completed" AC drilling areas. The high-gradetrap-site is also identified.
Figure 2 Panned samples from holes 18TJAC2037 and 18TJAC2038 within the high-grade trap site. The photos show the bagged samples as drilled and panned from the field with the laboratory derived THM analysis superimposed over the image. Refer to Figure 6 for a cross-section.
Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri Project
SUMMARY OF THE TANGA SOUTH TAJIRI AC DRILL PROGRAM
The large-scale Tajiri deposits are in Northern Tanzania near the Port City of Tanga, some 45km to the north. The Company has performed multiple stages of exploration to define the higher-grade mineralised zones along Tajiri's 20km mineralised corridor.
This air core drilling program was completed in February 2019 for a total of 405 holes for 8,600m across the Tajiri Exploration Target areas. The majority of the drill metres have been focussed primarily along a 3,000m section of the channel zone which includes the TC Central and TC Southern zones of mineralisation (refer Figure 1 and 3).
The drill results received from the program have provided further confidence that the Exploration Target range of an additional 38Mt to 64Mt for the combined TC Central and South zones is achievable (refer to announcements 23 October 2018 and 18 February 2019).
Significant drill results from this drill program include:
•19TJAC1989 - 42m @ 4.1% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH
•19TJAC2037 - 54m @ 6.9% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH
•19TJAC2038 - 45m @ 7.9% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH
•19TJAC2042 - 66m @ 8.1% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH
•19TJAC2041 - 48m @ 6.2% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH
In addition to previous results announced to the ASX on the 18 February 2019 which include:
•19TJAC1972 - 42m @ 3.3% THM from surface to EOH
•19TJAC1973 - 42m @ 4.0% THM from surface to EOH including 19.5m @ 5.71% THM from 13.5m
•19TJAC1976 - 42m @ 7.9% THM from surface including 22.5m @ 11.5% THM from 13.5
•18TJAC1983 - 42m @ 4.5% THM from surface to EOH
The resource drilling along the Channel comprises vertical holes on a nominal 200 x 50m grid pattern oriented 120°, which is approximately perpendicular to the modern and interpreted ancient coastlines. The holes have been drilled to about 42m depth with mineralisation generally encountered from surface to the end of the hole. Approximately 3000m of strike south of the T4C Indicated Mineral Resource have been drilled to date with a cross strike width of between 300 to 500m (refer to Figure 3).
The drilling has delineated thick, high-grade intervals of heavy mineral sands at a bend along the interpreted paleo-coastline that has created an effective trap site for the accumulation of mineral sands. As expected, the highest grades are found adjacent the topographic ridge on the west and tend to decrease to the east.
Titanium-rich mineral assemblages with elevated zircon grades are generally observed in the upper half of the drill holes which is gradually diluted by garnet at depth. The titanium-rich domain typically extends to 30m depth from the surface (refer to Figure 4, 5 and 6).
Previous mineral assemblage (SEM-EDX) test work undertaken on holes within the channel zone are also displayed in cross-sections (Figure 4, 5 and 6) and extend over 1.2km of strike. The assemblage data shows the titanium rich domains associated with the topographic bend comprise approximately 60% Ilmenite, 10% combined rutile-zircon and 0.5% leucoxene. The upper titanium zones vary in garnet content ranging from approximately 3% to 11% garnet (almandine dominant). At the bottom of the holes almandine garnet constitutes about 50-60% of the mineral assemblage.
Classification of the mineralogical domains will continue as more of the heavy mineral concentrate sachets are processed. This will further assist in characterising the mineralisation in preparation for an updated Mineral Resource estimate due mid this year.
Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri Project
Figure 3 Tajiri Mineral Resources - showing Exploration Target areas (yellow), MRE outlines (blue) and recently AC drill holes from TC South and Central ET areas. Significant thickness x THM% results from this release are also presented in addition to the location of the cross sections in Figure 4, 5 & 6.
Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri Project
|
18TJAC1989
|
|
|
|
Cross-Section Line A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18TJAC1990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18TJAC1934
|
|
18TJAC1991
|
|
|
18TJAC1992
|
|
18TJAC1993
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42m @ 4.1% THM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42m @ 2.6% THM
|
|
MIN07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42m @ 3.1% THM
|
@ 3.0% THM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MIN09
|
52.5m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MIN08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MIN09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DOMAINS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Titanium-rich Domain
|
|
Composite MIN07 - 3.2% THM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
59% Ilmenite
|
|
|
Ilmenite/Garnet Domain
|
|
•
|
6.0% Rutile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
3.8% Zircon
|
|
|
Garnet Domain
|
|
•
|
1% Leucoxene
|
|
|
|
•
|
6.6% Garnet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42m @ 2.7% THM
|
|
|
|
42m @ 2.2% THM
|
|
|
50m
Vertical Exaggeration
2.5x
MINERALOGY
|
Composite MIN08 - 4.6% THM
|
Composite MIN09 - 3.% THM
|
•
|
22.3% Ilmenite
|
•
|
21% Ilmenite
|
•
|
1.8%
|
Rutile
|
•
|
3.8% Rutile
|
•
|
2.2%
|
Zircon
|
•
|
1% Zircon
|
•
|
0.2% Leucoxene
|
•
|
52% Garnet
•35.8% Garnet
Figure 4 Tajiri Mineralisation Cross-section Line A - showing THM grades analysed down hole, significant mineral intersects and mineral assemblage testwork completed from previous drill holes 18TJAC1934.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cross-Section Line B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18TJAC1940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18TJAC1973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18TJAC1972
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18TJAC1935
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MIN10
|
|
|
|
|
|
33m @ 4.7% THM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MIN15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30m @ 3.1% THM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42m @ 4.0% THM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MIN10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42m @ 3.3% THM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57m @ 5% THM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MIN11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
@ 3.0% THM
|
|
|
MIN11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MIN12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vertical Exaggeration
|
|
|
|
|
|
MIN12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.5x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DOMAINS
Titanium-rich Domain
Ilmenite/Garnet Domain
Garnet Domain
MINERALOGY
Composite MIN15 -7.4% THM
•64% Ilmenite
•4.8% Rutile
•6.7% Zircon
•1% Leucoxene
•2.8% Garnet
Composite MIN10 - 3.9% THM
•63% Ilmenite
•6.4% Rutile
•5.4% Zircon
•0.5% Leucoxene
•5.9% Garnet
Composite MIN11 - 3.8% THM
•30% Ilmenite
•2.9% Rutile
•2.2% Zircon
•35% Garnet
Composite MIN12 - 2.1% THM
•14.5% Ilmenite
•1.7% Rutile
•0.7% Zircon
•59.5% Garnet
Figure 5 Tajiri Mineralisation Cross-section Line B - showing THM grades analysed down hole, significant mineral intersects and mineral assemblage testwork completed from previous drill holes 18TJAC1935 and 18TJAC1940 (refer to ASX released 18/02/2019).
