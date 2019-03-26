Log in
Strandline Resources : More thick intersections at Tajiri Mineral Sands Project

03/26/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri

27 March 2019

More thick intersections point to large mid-year Resource increase at Tajiri mineral sands project

Tajiri on track to be a significant deposit based on both

tonnage and heavy mineral content

HIGHLIGHTS

Latest results from Resource drilling at Tajiri mineral sands project in Tanzania continue to highlight strong potential for large increase in the JORC Resource of 147Mt at 3.1% Total Heavy Mineral (THM)

Heavy mineral sand intersections from the Tajiri channel target include:

-19TJAC1989 - 42m @ 4.1% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

-19TJAC2037 - 54m @ 6.9% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

-19TJAC2038 - 45m @ 7.9% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

-19TJAC2042 - 66m @ 8.1% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

-19TJAC2041 - 48m @ 6.2% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

Titanium-dominateddomain discovered from surface and is ~30-40m thick, comprising high- value mineral assemblage averaging 60% Ilmenite and 10% combined rutile and zircon

The recent results continue to support Strandline's Exploration Target at Tajiri, including its assumptions of high-grade mineralisation and resource size potential

An updated JORC Mineral Resource estimate is due for release in the middle of this year

Strandline Resources (ASX: STA) is pleased to announce another round of strong assay results which will help underpin a substantial mid-year Resource increase at its Tajiri mineral sands project in Northern Tanzania.

The results provide more evidence that Tajiri is emerging as a game-changer for Strandline. The project has a valuable JORC Resource of 147 million tonnes grading 3.1% THM that contains 339,000t rutile, 201,000t zircon, 3,132,000t ilmenite and 322,000t almandine garnet.

The current Tajiri Mineral Resource is in addition to the Exploration Target of 38Mt to 64Mt for the combined TC Central and South zones (refer to announcements 23 October 2018 and 18 February 2019). Tajiri is the second-most advanced project in the Company's mineral sands portfolio behind the development-ready Fungoni project.

The results are from the final batch of drill samples along a 3,000m strike length of the "channel" target south of the T4C Resource. Thick high-grade intervals of mineralisation have been discovered along an 800m-long bend in the interpreted paleo-coastline.

Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri Project

The bend has formed an effective trap-site for the accumulation of heavy mineral sands located between the TC Central and TC south (Refer to Figure 1). The drill data is now being used to update the current JORC Mineral Resources of 147Mt at 3.1 % THM, with mineralogical and geological domaining underway.

Figure 2 shows photos of shallow high-grade panned samples taken from the drill rig with the corresponding laboratory-derivedTHM-percentage analysis. The pans show thick black accumulations of titanium-dominated mineral with a minor garnet trail.

Figure 1 Tajiri Mineral Resources - 3D Image showing Exploration Target (ET) areas and "Completed" AC drilling areas. The high-gradetrap-site is also identified.

Figure 2 Panned samples from holes 18TJAC2037 and 18TJAC2038 within the high-grade trap site. The photos show the bagged samples as drilled and panned from the field with the laboratory derived THM analysis superimposed over the image. Refer to Figure 6 for a cross-section.

www.strandline.com.au

Page | 2

Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri Project

SUMMARY OF THE TANGA SOUTH TAJIRI AC DRILL PROGRAM

The large-scale Tajiri deposits are in Northern Tanzania near the Port City of Tanga, some 45km to the north. The Company has performed multiple stages of exploration to define the higher-grade mineralised zones along Tajiri's 20km mineralised corridor.

This air core drilling program was completed in February 2019 for a total of 405 holes for 8,600m across the Tajiri Exploration Target areas. The majority of the drill metres have been focussed primarily along a 3,000m section of the channel zone which includes the TC Central and TC Southern zones of mineralisation (refer Figure 1 and 3).

The drill results received from the program have provided further confidence that the Exploration Target range of an additional 38Mt to 64Mt for the combined TC Central and South zones is achievable (refer to announcements 23 October 2018 and 18 February 2019).

Significant drill results from this drill program include:

19TJAC1989 - 42m @ 4.1% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

19TJAC2037 - 54m @ 6.9% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

19TJAC2038 - 45m @ 7.9% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

19TJAC2042 - 66m @ 8.1% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

19TJAC2041 - 48m @ 6.2% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

In addition to previous results announced to the ASX on the 18 February 2019 which include:

19TJAC1972 - 42m @ 3.3% THM from surface to EOH

19TJAC1973 - 42m @ 4.0% THM from surface to EOH including 19.5m @ 5.71% THM from 13.5m

19TJAC1976 - 42m @ 7.9% THM from surface including 22.5m @ 11.5% THM from 13.5

18TJAC1983 - 42m @ 4.5% THM from surface to EOH

The resource drilling along the Channel comprises vertical holes on a nominal 200 x 50m grid pattern oriented 120°, which is approximately perpendicular to the modern and interpreted ancient coastlines. The holes have been drilled to about 42m depth with mineralisation generally encountered from surface to the end of the hole. Approximately 3000m of strike south of the T4C Indicated Mineral Resource have been drilled to date with a cross strike width of between 300 to 500m (refer to Figure 3).

The drilling has delineated thick, high-grade intervals of heavy mineral sands at a bend along the interpreted paleo-coastline that has created an effective trap site for the accumulation of mineral sands. As expected, the highest grades are found adjacent the topographic ridge on the west and tend to decrease to the east.

Titanium-rich mineral assemblages with elevated zircon grades are generally observed in the upper half of the drill holes which is gradually diluted by garnet at depth. The titanium-rich domain typically extends to 30m depth from the surface (refer to Figure 4, 5 and 6).

Previous mineral assemblage (SEM-EDX) test work undertaken on holes within the channel zone are also displayed in cross-sections (Figure 4, 5 and 6) and extend over 1.2km of strike. The assemblage data shows the titanium rich domains associated with the topographic bend comprise approximately 60% Ilmenite, 10% combined rutile-zircon and 0.5% leucoxene. The upper titanium zones vary in garnet content ranging from approximately 3% to 11% garnet (almandine dominant). At the bottom of the holes almandine garnet constitutes about 50-60% of the mineral assemblage.

Classification of the mineralogical domains will continue as more of the heavy mineral concentrate sachets are processed. This will further assist in characterising the mineralisation in preparation for an updated Mineral Resource estimate due mid this year.

www.strandline.com.au

Page | 3

Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri Project

Figure 3 Tajiri Mineral Resources - showing Exploration Target areas (yellow), MRE outlines (blue) and recently AC drill holes from TC South and Central ET areas. Significant thickness x THM% results from this release are also presented in addition to the location of the cross sections in Figure 4, 5 & 6.

www.strandline.com.au

Page | 4

Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri Project

18TJAC1989

Cross-Section Line A

18TJAC1990

18TJAC1934

18TJAC1991

18TJAC1992

18TJAC1993

42m @ 4.1% THM

42m @ 2.6% THM

MIN07

42m @ 3.1% THM

@ 3.0% THM

MIN09

52.5m

MIN08

MIN09

DOMAINS

Titanium-rich Domain

Composite MIN07 - 3.2% THM

59% Ilmenite

Ilmenite/Garnet Domain

6.0% Rutile

3.8% Zircon

Garnet Domain

1% Leucoxene

6.6% Garnet

42m @ 2.7% THM

42m @ 2.2% THM

50m

Vertical Exaggeration

2.5x

MINERALOGY

Composite MIN08 - 4.6% THM

Composite MIN09 - 3.% THM

22.3% Ilmenite

21% Ilmenite

1.8%

Rutile

3.8% Rutile

2.2%

Zircon

1% Zircon

0.2% Leucoxene

52% Garnet

35.8% Garnet

Figure 4 Tajiri Mineralisation Cross-section Line A - showing THM grades analysed down hole, significant mineral intersects and mineral assemblage testwork completed from previous drill holes 18TJAC1934.

Cross-Section Line B

18TJAC1940

18TJAC1973

18TJAC1972

18TJAC1935

MIN10

33m @ 4.7% THM

MIN15

30m @ 3.1% THM

42m @ 4.0% THM

MIN10

42m @ 3.3% THM

57m @ 5% THM

MIN11

@ 3.0% THM

MIN11

60m

MIN12

50m

Vertical Exaggeration

MIN12

2.5x

DOMAINS

Titanium-rich Domain

Ilmenite/Garnet Domain

Garnet Domain

MINERALOGY

Composite MIN15 -7.4% THM

64% Ilmenite

4.8% Rutile

6.7% Zircon

1% Leucoxene

2.8% Garnet

Composite MIN10 - 3.9% THM

63% Ilmenite

6.4% Rutile

5.4% Zircon

0.5% Leucoxene

5.9% Garnet

Composite MIN11 - 3.8% THM

30% Ilmenite

2.9% Rutile

2.2% Zircon

35% Garnet

Composite MIN12 - 2.1% THM

14.5% Ilmenite

1.7% Rutile

0.7% Zircon

59.5% Garnet

Figure 5 Tajiri Mineralisation Cross-section Line B - showing THM grades analysed down hole, significant mineral intersects and mineral assemblage testwork completed from previous drill holes 18TJAC1935 and 18TJAC1940 (refer to ASX released 18/02/2019).

www.strandline.com.au

Page | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Strandline Resources Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 00:44:02 UTC
