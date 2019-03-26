Strandline Resources : More thick intersections at Tajiri Mineral Sands Project

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri

27 March 2019

More thick intersections point to large mid-year Resource increase at Tajiri mineral sands project

Tajiri on track to be a significant deposit based on both

tonnage and heavy mineral content

HIGHLIGHTS

•Latest results from Resource drilling at Tajiri mineral sands project in Tanzania continue to highlight strong potential for large increase in the JORC Resource of 147Mt at 3.1% Total Heavy Mineral (THM)

•Heavy mineral sand intersections from the Tajiri channel target include:

-19TJAC1989 - 42m @ 4.1% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

-19TJAC2037 - 54m @ 6.9% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

-19TJAC2038 - 45m @ 7.9% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

-19TJAC2042 - 66m @ 8.1% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

-19TJAC2041 - 48m @ 6.2% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) from surface to EOH

•Titanium-dominateddomain discovered from surface and is ~30-40m thick, comprising high- value mineral assemblage averaging 60% Ilmenite and 10% combined rutile and zircon

•The recent results continue to support Strandline's Exploration Target at Tajiri, including its assumptions of high-grade mineralisation and resource size potential

•An updated JORC Mineral Resource estimate is due for release in the middle of this year

Strandline Resources (ASX: STA) is pleased to announce another round of strong assay results which will help underpin a substantial mid-year Resource increase at its Tajiri mineral sands project in Northern Tanzania.

The results provide more evidence that Tajiri is emerging as a game-changer for Strandline. The project has a valuable JORC Resource of 147 million tonnes grading 3.1% THM that contains 339,000t rutile, 201,000t zircon, 3,132,000t ilmenite and 322,000t almandine garnet.

The current Tajiri Mineral Resource is in addition to the Exploration Target of 38Mt to 64Mt for the combined TC Central and South zones (refer to announcements 23 October 2018 and 18 February 2019). Tajiri is the second-most advanced project in the Company's mineral sands portfolio behind the development-ready Fungoni project.

The results are from the final batch of drill samples along a 3,000m strike length of the "channel" target south of the T4C Resource. Thick high-grade intervals of mineralisation have been discovered along an 800m-long bend in the interpreted paleo-coastline.