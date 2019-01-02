Strandline Resources : Nedbank CIB mandated for Fungoni Project Financing

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Fungoni Project - Nedbank CIB Mandated

03 January 2019

Strandline mandates Nedbank CIB for US$26m Project Finance Facility for Fungoni development

Strandline advancing to commercialise its first mineral sands asset in Tanzania with strong support from the Tanzanian Government

HIGHLIGHTS

• Nedbank CIB selected as lead arranger and underwriter of 100% of Fungoni's debt requirement

• Non-binding Term Sheet signed for a 5-year, US$26 million Project Finance Facility

• Due diligence reviews already underway, with execution of the finance agreements scheduled as soon as practicable this year

• Fungoni is a highly strategic and robust project that is forecasted to generate strong financial returns for Strandline based on low capital and operating costs and a high-value product suite

• Nedbank CIB is a major investment bank with extensive experience in mining project financing in mineral sands developments on the African continent

Strandline Resources (ASX: STA) is pleased to announce that it has taken another significant step towards becoming a minerals sands producer by signing a Lead Arranger mandate with Nedbank Limited ("Nedbank

CIB") to act as a lead arranger and underwriter of a US$26 million finance facility ("Facility") for its Fungoni project in Tanzania.

The Facility accounts for the majority of Fungoni's total estimated development capital cost of US$32 million excluding taxes, levies and financing costs (see ASX release dated 01 November 2018).

Key terms for the Facility are described in Schedule 1, subject to Nedbank Credit Committee and other internal approvals.

Nedbank CIB has already commenced the detailed due-diligence process. The Facility remains conditional upon documentation and satisfactory completion of technical, financial, legal and environmental and social due diligence, which are targeted for completion by the end of the March quarter 2019 with Financial Close and first drawdown subject to customary conditions precedent.

With key mining and environment licences in place, 100% product pre-sold via offtake, strong Government support, EPC contract now executed and due-diligence underway with Nedbank CIB, Strandline is well positioned to commercialise its first project in Tanzania and capitalise on the growing mineral sands market.

The Fungoni DFS confirmed the project will deliver strong financial returns, including EBITDA of US$115 million, from production of premium-quality zircon and titanium products.

Fungoni will also pave the way for development and capital appreciation of Strandline's other mineral sands projects in Tanzania and Australia, including the large scale Tajiri and Coburn projects respectively.

Strandline Managing Director Luke Graham said the engagement of Nedbank CIB, a tier-one African mining finance institution, is a significant step and vote of confidence in Fungoni.

"This mandate with Nedbank CIB puts Strandline well on track to develop its first mineral sands project," Mr

Graham said.

"We look forward to working with the Nedbank CIB team to complete the due diligence, credit process and legal documentation over the coming months and will continue to provide the community and our shareholders with updates throughout the process."

The Lead Arranger mandate was prepared with the assistance of Azure Capital, Strandline's financial adviser.

Schedule 1 Key Non-Binding Terms of Nedbank CIB's Project Finance Facility

Mandated Lead Arranger: Nedbank Limited (acting through its Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking division). Facility Amount: US$26 million Tenor: 5 years Security: Comprehensive security package over assets and rights of Fungoni project Conditions Precedent: to As are customary for a facility of this nature, including but not limited to completion of Financial Close: due diligence, final credit approval, documentation and evidence of equity raised for the balance of project development capital. Repayment Schedule Quarterly repayment from the date falling 21 months after Financial Close plus additional sweep of available cashflow under certain circumstances Onshore Account Bank: Ecobank (Tanzania) Limited - Nedbank's Tanzanian alliance partner.

For more information on the Fungoni mineral sands project, refer to the ASX Announcement dated 06 October 2017 (Original DFS) and subsequent update on 01 November 2018 (Updated DFS) for details of the material assumptions underpinning the production target and financial results. The Company confirms that all the material assumptions continue to apply and have not materially changed.

