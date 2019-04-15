Strandline Resources : Ore Reserves increase by 70% at Coburn Mineral Sands Project

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Coburn Mineral Sands Project, WA 16 April 2019 Ore Reserves increase by 70% at Coburn Mineral Sands Project in WA Improved design and higher prices underpin outstanding result, re-affirming Coburn as a world-scale project with an initial 22.5-year mine life HIGHLIGHTS •Coburn's JORC-compliant Ore Reserve is 523Mt grading 1.11% total heavy mineral (THM) for ~5.8Mt of contained heavy mineral; This represents a 70% increase from the previous 2008 Reserve •The substantial increase is attributed to a combination of improved processing technology, enhanced mining methodology and higher mineral sands prices •Ore Reserve underpins an initial mine life of 22.5 years at the planned mining rate of 23.4Mtpa •Low operating costs estimated with ore starting from surface in places, low overburden, low slimes and free digging sand suitable for conventional open pit dry mining •Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources used as the basis of the Ore Reserves •Immense potential to further increase project Reserves and mine life, through evaluation and conversion of resources extending north and along strike of the current Ore Reserves •The Reserve estimate confirms Coburn is one of the largest and most advanced undeveloped zircon- titanium-rich mineral sands deposits in the world •Ore Reserve paves the way for release of the Coburn DFS Strandline Resources (ASX: STA) is pleased to announce a 70 per cent increase in JORC compliant Ore Reserves at its Coburn Mineral Sands Project in the Mid West of Western Australia. The outstanding result, which underpins an initial mine life of 22.5 years, shows Coburn is a world-scale asset based on one of the largest zircon-titanium-rich mineral sands deposits in the world. The updated Reserve is estimated at 523Mt grading 1.11% THM for ~5.8Mt of contained heavy mineral. This is an increase of 215Mt of ore compared with the previous Reserve, which was announced in 2010. Completion of the Ore Reserve means the Coburn Definitive Feasibility Study can now be finalised in April. Strandline Managing Director Luke Graham said: "This is a superb result which establishes Coburn as a major mineral sands project with large scale, long mine life and ample scope for further growth. "The detailed mining study also confirms that Coburn boasts a valuable zircon-titanium mineral sands reserve, conventional open pit dry mining and a cost-efficient and practical operating plan. "Coburn is located in a Tier-One mining jurisdiction with proximity to key infrastructure, further enhancing the project's status as a world class development asset." www.strandline.com.au Page | 1

Coburn Mineral Sands Project - Updated JORC Compliant Ore Reserve The Ore Reserve has been prepared by AMC Consultants Pty Limited (AMC), a highly-experienced mining engineering consultancy with appropriate mineral sands and industry knowledge. The Reserves have been classified in accordance with the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code"). The mining study confirms the mine plan is technically and economically robust under a range of reasonable product pricing scenarios. The Ore Reserve estimate is underpinned by detailed mine design, pit optimisation and strategic scheduling studies. The JORC compliant Coburn Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.6Bt @ 1.2% THM was announced on 14 November 2018. Only Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources have been converted to Proved and Probable Ore Reserves respectively, subjected to mine designs, modifying factors and economic evaluation. The Ore Reserve estimate for the Coburn Project, as at April 2019, is shown in Table 1 below. The Coburn Amy South orebody contains a high-unit value assemblage averaging 23% zircon, 11% combined rutile-leucoxene and 47% chloride-grade ilmenite. With multiple stages of beneficiation and separation, the Project produces a highly marketable suite of mineral sand products. There is significant potential to increase the Coburn Reserves and extend the mine life through continued optimisation of the mine plan as product pricing improves, as well as undertaking economic evaluation of the existing Mineral Resources that lies north along strike of the current Reserves (refer Figure 2 below). Figure 1 Coburn Project Location Map Figure 2 Coburn Project Mine Pit and Tenement Outline The Amy South Inferred and Indicated classified mineralisation that lies north of the granted Mining and Retention Licences, is interpreted to represent the strike continuation of the same body of mineralisation as currently defined by the Ore Reserves. The Inferred and Indicated Resource stands at 709 Mt @ 1.2% THM with a mineral assemblage comprising 23% zircon, 12% combined rutile-leucoxene and 49% chloride grade ilmenite. A Scoping Study level assessment has evaluated the likely positive impact of this additional Mineral Resource to substantially increase mine life and enhance the project financial returns. These results will be reported as part of the updated DFS - refer ASX Announcement 16 April 2019. www.strandline.com.au Page | 2

Coburn Mineral Sands Project - Updated JORC Compliant Ore Reserve Summary of Ore Reserves Statement and Reporting Criteria Material Assumptions and Outcomes of the Ore Reserve Declaration The Project is based on a mining rate of 23.4Mtpa, processing onsite using modern beneficiation and mineral separation equipment to produce saleable, high-quality industrial mineral products. A global Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.6Bt @ 1.2% total heavy mineral (THM), classified 119Mt (or 7%) Measured, 607Mt (or 38%) Indicated, and 880Mt Inferred (or 55%) provides the global geological foundation for the Project. Only Measured (119Mt or 16%) and Indicated Mineral Resources (607Mt or 84%) within the granted Mining Licences and extending north to the southern Retention licence were considered for the Ore Reserve estimate update. Mineral Resources were converted to Ore Reserves based on the pit designs, recognising the level of confidence in the Mineral Resource estimation, and reflecting modifying factors. The product price assumptions used to determine the Ore Reserve estimate were: • Chloride Ilmenite price FOB1 US$269/t average over LOM • Leucoxene price FOB US$894/t2 average over LOM • Rutile price FOB US$1,118/t2 average over LOM • Zircon price FOB US$1,469/t average over LOM • Zircon price FOB US$1,043/t contained zircon in zircon concentrate product Notes: 1FOB means Free On Board. 2Coburn's leucoxene and rutile are planned to be combined into a finished HiTi90 product. Product prices, grades, recoveries, and costs provided in the Mining Study were used to identify economically mineable blocks to be included in the Ore Reserve estimate. The basis of the estimate and related assumptions has been performed to a ±10% level accuracy as appropriate for a DFS: •Pricing assumptions for ilmenite, rutile and zircon were obtained from TZ Mineral International Pty Ltd's (TZMI) mineral sands marketing report, titled Titanium Feedstock Price Forecast February 2019. TZMI pricing was then adjusted where appropriate to account for quality characteristics of the Coburn product. In the case of concentrate product (zircon concentrate), zircon pricing was adjusted further to consider downstream handling costs. •Process flowsheet, product grades and recoveries assumptions were obtained from metallurgical testwork and engineering evaluation performed on a bulk representative LOM sample (refer ASX Announcement 01 April 2019). •Mining, tailings and slimes management cost assumptions were determined from first principles for the mining plan (supported by contractor quotations) based on contract mining using a fleet of heavy mobile equipment (dozers and excavators) removing overburden and feeding the ore into in pit mining units, appropriate to commercialise the reserves. •Geotechnical analyses form the basis of pit design criteria including diggability, trafficability and pit slope wall angles with a life-of-mine average strip ratio (waste: ore) being 0.72: 1.00. •Processing cost assumptions were determined by considering the physical flows and unit consumptions determined from the mining study, metallurgical testwork and engineering design. •Support services costs were developed from first principles and quotations from suppliers as applied to the engineering design. www.strandline.com.au Page | 3

Coburn Mineral Sands Project - Updated JORC Compliant Ore Reserve •Transport and logistics cost assumptions were obtained from contractor quotations as applied to the transporting of the products and material in the planned form. •Port handling and ship loading cost assumptions were obtained from Mid-West Ports Authority's standard charter of rates, as applied to the transporting of the products and material in the planned bulk form through the Geraldton Port facilities •General and administration cost assumptions were developed from first principles for manning schedules, labour work rosters, materials, equipment and other administration related costs such as communications, IT, consultants and recruitment. •Environmental management costs were developed from first principles based on a build-up of labour work, materials, equipment and other administration related costs. Financial modelling was prepared and tested by varying revenue, cost and macro-economic factors. These factors include commodity price, operating and capital cost, production volume, along with economic discount factors. An AUD/USD exchange rate of 0.72 was assumed for the LOM, based on the last 6-month average price data. The estimated Ore Reserves underpinning the production target have been prepared by a competent person in accordance with the requirements in Appendix 5A (JORC). Criteria used for the Classification of the Ore Reserves All the Mineral Resources intersected by the open pit mine designs, classified as Measured were classed as Proved Ore Reserves after consideration of all mining, metallurgical, social, environmental, statutory and financial aspects of the Project. Similarly, Mineral Resources classified as Indicated and located within the granted Mining Licences and extending onto the southern Retention Licence were classed as Probable Ore Reserves after considerations of all mining, metallurgical, social, environmental, statutory and financial aspects of the Project. The Ore Reserve is part of the Mineral Resource which can be economically mined by open pit mining methods. All of the mineralized horizon was included within the ore zones, therefore no additional dilution of the Mineral Resource model was included. The Coburn Project Ore Reserve is summarised in Table 1. below. Table 1 Coburn Project JORC Compliant Ore Reserve April-2019 ORE RESERVES SUMMARY FOR COBURN PROJECT Deposit Reserve Category Ore Heavy Mineral (Mt) HM (Mt) THM (%) Coburn - Amy South Proved 106 1.16 1.10 Coburn - Amy South Probable 417 4.66 1.12 Total1 523 5.83 1.11 Note: 1Total may deviate from the arithmetic sum due to rounding. The previous Ore Reserves declared for the Coburn Project in January 2010 stood at Proved 53mt @ 1.3% THM and Probable of 255Mt @ 1.2% THM totalling 308mt @ 1.2% THM. The substantial increase in Ore Reserves (in this announcement) is attributed to a combination of improved processing technology, enhanced mining methodology suitable for bulk earthmoving and higher mineral sands pricing. www.strandline.com.au Page | 4

Coburn Mineral Sands Project - Updated JORC Compliant Ore Reserve Mining method selected and other mining assumptions A conventional open pit dry mining operation where free-dig unconsolidated sand is mined using heavy mobile equipment (dozers and excavators) reporting material to two (2) Dozer Mining Units (DMU) and an excavator mining unit (EMU) respectively. The DMU prepares the ore for processing and the ore is pumped in a slurry form to the processing plant facilities. The DMU is frequently moved (average every 6 days) during the LOM as the mine plan advances through the deposit. The EMU alternates between overburden removal and ore processing service during periods of DMU movement. The mining and related earthmoving activities will be delivered under a contract mining arrangement, where the mining contractor will be responsible for delivering and feeding ore to the EMU and DMU's as per the mine plan and also performing the necessary management of tailing returns and in-pit slimes dams, relocation of slimes from the surface dams, top soil replacement, haul road maintenance, bench and drainage maintenance, in pit dewatering and re-contouring of the completed pit area. AMC performed the geotechnical investigations and interpretations relating to the mining study to a DFS level. AMC leveraged from previous geotechnical analysis work completed and compiled by Snowden. Ground conditions typically comprise unconsolidated sand, with discontinuous calcrete layers of various thickness. Pit slopes were subsequently designed at a batter face angle of 34° and a berm of 5m utilised for every 20m of batter height. Grade control of the ore has been defined through the mine optimisation and planning process to achieve the target feed head grade to the plant. Grade control activities proposed for the operation include: •Pre-mininggrade control drilling; •Geological team working ahead of the mining face with laboratory analysis onsite; and •Material selection at feed point to the EMU and DMU. Strandline will be responsible for statutory duties, technical services, geology and mine planning, potable water, power and communication systems. Processing method selected and other processing assumptions, including the recovery factors applied and the allowances made for deleterious elements Modern process beneficiation and mineral separation is performed on site using proven mineral sands technology to produce a high grade 95% Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) product from the Wet Concentrator Plant (WCP) and four saleable final products from the Mineral Separation Plant (MSP). The final product suite includes a primary zircon project (66% ZrO2), zircon concentrate product (28% ZrO2), HiTi90 product (which is a combined rutile-leucoxene product +90% TiO2) and chloride-grade ilmenite product (62% TiO2). The process and non-process infrastructure related to the Project is based on a fit-for-purposelong-life design in accordance with Australian standards. The process facilities include the WCP and MSP. The WCP infrastructure is relocatable and is planned to be moved as mining advances along the orebody. The recoveries applied for determining the ore reserve were obtained from metallurgical testwork on a LOM representative bulk sample. Multiple process unit configurations were tested to ensure the optimal equipment selection and robustness of the applied circuit design. The recovery results obtained from the testwork on the LOM sample were directly applied in determining the ore reserve and are presented in Table 2 below. Table 2 Coburn Life of Mine Product Recoveries Used in Determining the Reserves Product WCP Recovery (%) MSP Recovery (%) 2 MSP Yield to Saleable Products (%)4 Ilmenite 86.8 95.4 103.9 HiTi 1 87.7 70.9 77.0 Zircon 98.2 98.7 3 98.8 www.strandline.com.au Page | 5

