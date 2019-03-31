Strandline Resources : Outstanding improvements in Coburn process recoveries

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Coburn Mineral Sands Project, WA
01 April 2019
Outstanding improvements in process recoveries
from Coburn DFS
Bulk testwork results confirm Coburn can produce both high-value heavy mineral sands concentrate
and final products, opening the door to a wide range of offtake and funding options
HIGHLIGHTS
•Metallurgical test results highlight the strong outlook for the Coburn mineral sands project in Western Australia
•The tests, undertaken as part of the Coburn Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), show conventional processing capable of producing high-quality products
•Excellent pit-to-product recovery rates of valuable zircon and titanium minerals achieved within both concentrate and final product streams
•DFS design to reveal development optionality with ability to market a high-value Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) product or refining further to final products
•Engagement with global consumers confirms high demand for Coburn's products in both concentrate or final product form, providing a wide range of offtake and investment options
•The results pave the way for completion of an updated JORC-compliant Ore Reserve and DFS; both are set for release this month
Strandline Resources (ASX: STA) is pleased to announce outstanding metallurgical test results which could have a significant beneficial impact on the economics and funding of its Coburn mineral sands project in WA's Mid West.
The tests have established that Coburn can deliver high-quality mineral sands products using conventional processing technology, with excellent recoveries.
Representative bulk samples taken from across the Coburn orebody were tested at TZMI's Allied Mineral Laboratories with mineral analysis performed at ALS and CSIRO laboratories. The testwork utilised full scale or scalable equipment. Engineering trade-off studies were performed to optimise the processing route, product marketability and minimise project development risk.
Recoveries across all key products have improved upon previous testwork and are expected, through the DFS, to result in an increase in saleable product tonnes produced from the project.
Engagement with leading mineral sands consumers has progressed during the testwork program to assist in confirming the saleability of the products. It is evident that Coburn's zircon-titanium products are in high market demand in both concentrate and final product form.
Coburn's DFS design will contemplate two strong development options in terms of product to be produced and sold to the market. This includes producing a high-grade +95% heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) product (which can be sold to the downstream global processing market) or building additional processing infrastructure to separate the valuable zircon and titanium minerals into final product form.
The final development option will be confirmed through offtake and investor discussions currently underway.
Strandline Managing Director Luke Graham said the results were pivotal to Coburn's funding prospects and economics.
"The testwork has confirmed outstanding improvements in product recoveries, high-quality zircon and titanium products and a robust process design.
"The ability to produce saleable products in both concentrate and final product form opens the door to a wide range of offtake and investment options for Coburn.
"Concentrate production requires less capital expenditure and delivers a product which is in increasing demand among leading mineral sands processors and customers.
"The Coburn project is set to be a world-scale, long life operation located in the Tier-One mining jurisdiction of WA, with proximity to existing key infrastructure.
"These results will be incorporated into the DFS currently being concluded by GR Engineering Services and a range of other specialist consultants," Mr Graham said.
SUMMARY OF RESULTS
Process Flowsheet
High quality final products have been achieved from the DFS through the process flowsheet metallurgical testwork program. The bulk testwork utilised modern, full scale or scalable beneficiation and mineral separation equipment. A total of 23.4t of bulk sample was collected across the Coburn ore body to be representative of the expected Ore Reserve grade of 1.1% to 1.2% THM.
The testwork confirmed a process circuit capable of producing a high-grade saleable 95% Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) product from the Wet Concentrator Plant (WCP), and final products through further processing by the Mineral Separation Plant (MSP).
The final product scenario defines a high-value product suite comprising a premium zircon product (66% ZrO2), zircon concentrate product (28% ZrO2), HiTi90 product (which combines the rutile and leucoxene minerals to produce a 90% TiO2 blend) and chloride-grade ilmenite product (62% TiO2).
Figure 1 Block diagram of Coburn Process Units and Product Optionality
The WCP design utilises multiple stages of high-capacity gravity separation and classification to produce HMC as shown in Figure 2 below. A key feature was the uplift in separation efficiency using modern technology (resulting in improved WCP recoveries compared to previous testwork).
The MSP testwork aimed to simplify the previous feasibility study design and enhance product recovery, quality or marketability. The test program utilised the HMC produced from the WCP bulk run and processed it through modern full scale and pilot scale magnetic, electrostatic and screening equipment.
A key feature of the new MSP design is the first stage separation of conductor minerals (TiO2) from the non- conductor minerals (zircon). The introduction of a zircon concentrate stream (as a co-product to the premium zircon) contributes to the significant increase in overall zircon recovery at the MSP.
Also, the ability to produce a chloride grade ilmenite and HiTi90 product aligns favourably with the current and projected titanium feedstock market demand.
Figure 2 WCP Process Flowsheet Diagram
Figure 3 MSP Process Unit Block Diagram
Recoveries
Multiple process configurations using modern equipment were tested in order to determine the optimum plant design and maximise recovery of valuable minerals. The DFS circuit selected delivers a material improvement in recoveries across all products for both the Wet Plant Concentrator (WCP) and the Mineral Separation Plant (MSP).
These results will be directly applied in determining the updated Ore Reserve and financial model analysis as part of the upcoming DFS.
Table 1 Product Recoveries based on DFS Testwork
|
|
Product
|
|
|
|
WCP Recovery (%)
|
|
|
|
MSP Recovery (%) 3
|
|
|
MSP Yield to saleable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
products (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Test
|
|
2018/19 Test
|
|
|
|
Previous Test
|
|
2018/19 Test
|
|
|
2018/19 Test
|
|
|
|
|
|
Program 2
|
|
Program
|
|
|
|
Program 2
|
|
Program
|
|
|
Program
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ilmenite
|
|
81
|
|
86.8
|
|
|
81
|
|
95.4
|
|
|
103.9
|
5
|
|
HiTi901
|
|
84
|
|
87.7
|
|
|
69
|
|
70.9
|
|
|
77.0 5
|
|
Zircon
|
|
94
|
|
98.2
|
|
|
73
|
|
98.7 4
|
|
|
98.8
|
Notes:
1HiTi product contains rutile and leucoxene mineral species.
2Previous Test Program: results from representative testwork program Allied Mineral Laboratories report February 2010 titled "Testwork and flowsheet development (in consultation with Sedgman Pty Ltd and Titanatek Pty Ltd)"
3MSP Recoveries are for actual mineral species.
4MSP zircon recovery comprises 54.8% into premium zircon and a further 43.9% into zircon concentrate as contained zircon.
5Actual yields into saleable products are higher due to contributions from other minerals. For example, ilmenite product contains a contribution from leucoxene that was not recovered into HiTi90 product.
Product Specification and Marketability
Discussions with leading global mineral sands consumers progressed during the DFS testwork program to assist in confirming the saleability of the products and offtake interest. It is evident that Coburn's zircon-titanium products are in strong demand in both HMC and final product form.
Key features of the final products produced from the Coburn DFS testwork include:
Ilmenite:
•High 62% TiO2 content attractive for direct chloride pigment application or upgrading via Synthetic Rutile (SR) or slag routes into high grade chloride route pigment feedstock;
•Low U + Th (nominally 140 ppm);
•Minor elements of Cr2O3, CaO, MgO and MnO relatively low or in line with competing products;
•Relatively coarse grain size in comparison with many competing products (with D50 148µm).
HiTi90:
•High 90% TiO2 content attractive for direct chloride pigment application or blending up of lower grade feedstocks for similar applications. Competes strongly with lower grade Leucoxene 88%;
•Suitable for Titanium sponge production;
•Low U + Th (nominally 110 ppm);
•Relatively coarse grain size in comparison with many competing products (with D50 121µm).
Premium Zircon:
•High grade premium ZrO2 + HfO2 of 65.8%;
•Low U + Th (nominally 340 ppm);
•Suitable for ceramics, foundry and chemical application;
•Relatively coarse grain size in comparison with many competing products (with D50 125µm).
Zircon Concentrate:
•Contained zircon suitable for blending with other ceramics grade zircon or as a stand-alone product for chemical and foundry applications;
•Zircon contained within the concentrate has relatively low U + Th (~400ppm), which may provide blending flexibility for the downstream purchaser to blend with other products that contain less favourable characteristics.
The analysis of the saleable products produced from the MSP testwork are presented in Table 2 below.
Table 2 Coburn Project Final Product Specification
|
|
Analyses
|
|
|
Units
|
|
|
Ilmenite
|
|
|
HiTi
|
|
|
|
Primary
|
|
|
Zircon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zircon
|
|
|
Concentrate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TiO2
|
%
|
|
62.3
|
|
90.1
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fe2O3 (XRF)
|
%
|
|
29.4
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Al2O3
|
%
|
|
1.41
|
|
0.93
|
|
|
0.41
|
|
20.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SiO2
|
%
|
|
3.4
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
32.8
|
|
33.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cr2O3
|
%
|
|
0.14
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZrO2 + HfO2
|
%
|
|
0.12
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
65.8
|
|
27.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CaO
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MgO
|
%
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MnO
|
%
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CeO2
|
%
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Th
|
|
ppm
|
130
|
|
56
|
|
|
117
|
|
390
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U
|
|
ppm
|
14
|
|
50
|
|
|
220
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D50
|
|
(µm)
|
148
|
|
121
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coburn is Well Placed to capitalise on the Growing Mineral Sands Market
The global heavy mineral sands market is a mature industry and product demand is leveraged heavily to urbanisation and global growth (global GDP and consumer spending). Mineral sands products have an extensive array of applications and many products are used in everyday life, including ceramics, paint, technology, chemicals, refractories, and the construction industry.
With market demand increasing and supply decreasing (influenced by closure of some existing mines and an overall decline in grades and maturing ore bodies), new capital projects are required to satisfy market demand. Figure 4 shows the forecast underlying demand for zircon increasing year-on-year and existing production decreasing at an average of 5% per annum, resulting in a potential large structural supply deficit.
Coburn is extremely advanced in the project development cycle with key project approvals already in place (including mining and environmental approvals, native title and heritage agreements) and is well placed to capitalise on this favourable emerging market dynamic.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
