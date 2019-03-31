Strandline Resources : Outstanding improvements in Coburn process recoveries

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Coburn Mineral Sands Project, WA

01 April 2019

Outstanding improvements in process recoveries

from Coburn DFS

Bulk testwork results confirm Coburn can produce both high-value heavy mineral sands concentrate

and final products, opening the door to a wide range of offtake and funding options

HIGHLIGHTS

•Metallurgical test results highlight the strong outlook for the Coburn mineral sands project in Western Australia

•The tests, undertaken as part of the Coburn Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), show conventional processing capable of producing high-quality products

•Excellent pit-to-product recovery rates of valuable zircon and titanium minerals achieved within both concentrate and final product streams

•DFS design to reveal development optionality with ability to market a high-value Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) product or refining further to final products

•Engagement with global consumers confirms high demand for Coburn's products in both concentrate or final product form, providing a wide range of offtake and investment options

•The results pave the way for completion of an updated JORC-compliant Ore Reserve and DFS; both are set for release this month

Strandline Resources (ASX: STA) is pleased to announce outstanding metallurgical test results which could have a significant beneficial impact on the economics and funding of its Coburn mineral sands project in WA's Mid West.

The tests have established that Coburn can deliver high-quality mineral sands products using conventional processing technology, with excellent recoveries.

Representative bulk samples taken from across the Coburn orebody were tested at TZMI's Allied Mineral Laboratories with mineral analysis performed at ALS and CSIRO laboratories. The testwork utilised full scale or scalable equipment. Engineering trade-off studies were performed to optimise the processing route, product marketability and minimise project development risk.

Recoveries across all key products have improved upon previous testwork and are expected, through the DFS, to result in an increase in saleable product tonnes produced from the project.

Engagement with leading mineral sands consumers has progressed during the testwork program to assist in confirming the saleability of the products. It is evident that Coburn's zircon-titanium products are in high market demand in both concentrate and final product form.

Coburn's DFS design will contemplate two strong development options in terms of product to be produced and sold to the market. This includes producing a high-grade +95% heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) product (which can be sold to the downstream global processing market) or building additional processing infrastructure to separate the valuable zircon and titanium minerals into final product form.