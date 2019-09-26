Log in
StratEdge High-Frequency and High-Power Packages and Assembly Services to be Featured at IMAPS and European Microwave Week 2019 Events

09/26/2019 | 12:39pm EDT

Technical experts available to discuss packaging applications

StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages for microwave, millimeter-wave, and high-speed digital devices, announces that StratEdge technical experts will be available to discuss the best types of packaging and assembly services for devices from DC to 63+ GHz at the International Symposium for Microelectronics (IMAPS) 2019 and European Microwave Week 2019. StratEdge will exhibit in booth 234 at IMAPS, being held in Boston, Massachusetts on October 1-2 and in booth 2220 at European Microwave Week, being held at Porte de Versailles Paris, France from October 1-3.

StratEdge designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for RF and microwave packages with applications in the telecom, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, military, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole markets. These hermetic packages have ultra-low losses over wide frequencies. Their high-reliability designs have high thermal conductivity and 50 Ohm impedance transition designs. StratEdge packages have been proven on Mars, having powered the communications in the first Mars Rover throughout its lifespan, and are now functioning in the second-generation Mars Rover.

StratEdge not only makes the packages, but provides complete assembly and lidding services. Assembly is done in StratEdge’s new ISO 9001:2015 facility that contains a Class 1000 cleanroom and Class 100 work area with workstations for performing sensitive operations. Assembly services cover manual to fully automatic wire and die bonding, using high-speed wire or ribbon wedge bonding and a proprietary eutectic die attach technology. StratEdge has expertise in microwave and RF devices and has been manufacturing in California since 1999.

“Working with compound semiconductors, such as gallium nitride, requires a package that can best dissipate the heat from the device while ensuring that the device is performing at its optimum potential,” said Casey Krawiec, VP global sales for StratEdge. “Although the package plays the most critical part, the way the chip is packaged can also make a significant difference in the device’s performance. Please stop by our booth at IMAPS or European Microwave Week to discuss your application.”

For information, contact StratEdge: info@stratedge.com, shop at StratEdge on Amazon.com, and/or visit our website www.stratedge.com.

Photo: https://www.stratedge.com/high-frequency-high-power-packages.png

About StratEdge

StratEdge Corporation, founded in 1992, designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for a complete line of high frequency and high power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic, low-cost molded ceramic, and ceramic QFN packages, and specializes in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, military, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards. StratEdge is an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility located in Santee, California, near San Diego.


© Business Wire 2019
