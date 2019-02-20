StratEdge Opens New Global Headquarters Near San Diego, CA

Houses manufacturing of high-performance semiconductor packages and Assembly Packaging Services

StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of high-performance semiconductor packages for microwave, millimeter-wave, and high-speed digital devices, announces that it has moved its global headquarters into new facilities in Santee, California, near San Diego. The new facility incorporates StratEdge’s corporate offices, the design and manufacturing operation for its high-frequency, DC to 63+ GHz packages, and its Assembly Services Division.

StratEdge’s new ISO 9001:2015 facility has a Class 1000 cleanroom and Class 100 work area with workstations for performing sensitive operations. It is fully equipped with the most modern assembly equipment, enabling StratEdge services to include high-speed fine wire wedge and ribbon bonding. The new component placement die attach system is the fastest and most reliable multiple die-type bonder on the market. It enables StratEdge to offer high-accuracy and peak repeatability and performance. StratEdge has a variety of lids and options for their attachment and offers post assembly services.

“StratEdge has been designing and manufacturing RF and microwave packages since 1992. We have provided post-fired ceramic, low cost molded ceramic, and ceramic QFN packages for the high-speed digital, mixed signal, broadband wireless, satellite, point-to-point/multipoint, VSAT, and test and measurement industries, and specialize in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices,” said Tim Going, president and CEO of StratEdge. “Our new facility was designed specifically for our manufacturing requirements and to expand our Assembly Services Division so we can offer our customers customized packages and assembly services.”

The new office is located at 9424 Abraham Way, Santee, California 92071 USA. The phone number remains the same, +1-858-569-5000. For more information, contact StratEdge at info@stratedge.com, shop at the StratEdge store on Amazon.com, sign up for the StratEdge newsletter, and/or visit our website at https://www.stratedge.com.

Photo available at: https://www.stratedge.site/new-building.jpg

About StratEdge

StratEdge designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor packages and provides chip assembly services. We specialize in packages for high-frequency, very high power, extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. We have a complete line of post-fired, molded ceramic, and ceramic QFN semiconductor packages that operate from DC to 63+ GHz. Our patented electrical transition designs give StratEdge packages exceptionally low electrical losses, even at 63+ GHz. Markets served include telecom, mixed signal, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, military, test and measurement, automotive, down-hole, and MEMS. StratEdge is an ISO 9001:2015 facility.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005240/en/