StratEdge Opens New Global Headquarters Near San Diego, CA

StratEdge
Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of
high-performance semiconductor packages for microwave, millimeter-wave,
and high-speed digital devices, announces that it has moved its global
headquarters into new facilities in Santee, California, near San Diego.
The new facility incorporates StratEdge’s corporate offices, the design
and manufacturing operation for its high-frequency, DC to 63+ GHz
packages, and its Assembly Services Division.
StratEdge’s new ISO 9001:2015 facility has a Class 1000 cleanroom and
Class 100 work area with workstations for performing sensitive
operations. It is fully equipped with the most modern assembly
equipment, enabling StratEdge services to include high-speed fine wire
wedge and ribbon bonding. The new component placement die attach
system is the fastest and most reliable multiple die-type bonder on the
market. It enables StratEdge to offer high-accuracy and peak
repeatability and performance. StratEdge has a variety of lids and
options for their attachment and offers post assembly services.
“StratEdge has been designing and manufacturing RF and microwave
packages since 1992. We have provided post-fired ceramic, low cost
molded ceramic, and ceramic QFN packages for the high-speed digital,
mixed signal, broadband wireless, satellite, point-to-point/multipoint,
VSAT, and test and measurement industries, and specialize in packages
for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride
(GaN) devices,” said Tim Going, president and CEO of StratEdge. “Our new
facility was designed specifically for our manufacturing requirements
and to expand our Assembly Services Division so we can offer our
customers customized packages and assembly services.”
The new office is located at 9424 Abraham Way, Santee, California 92071
USA. The phone number remains the same, +1-858-569-5000. For more
information, contact StratEdge at info@stratedge.com,
and/or visit our website at https://www.stratedge.com.
Photo available at: https://www.stratedge.site/new-building.jpg
About StratEdge
StratEdge designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor
packages and provides chip assembly services. We specialize in packages
for high-frequency, very high power, extremely demanding gallium
arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. We have a complete
line of post-fired, molded ceramic, and ceramic QFN semiconductor
packages that operate from DC to 63+ GHz. Our patented electrical
transition designs give StratEdge packages exceptionally low electrical
losses, even at 63+ GHz. Markets served include telecom, mixed signal,
VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, military, test and measurement,
automotive, down-hole, and MEMS. StratEdge is an ISO 9001:2015 facility.
