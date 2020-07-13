Strata Decision Technology Named a Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare

CHICAGO, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Decision Technology (Strata), a pioneer and leader in the development of cloud-based financial planning, analytics and performance tools for healthcare, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare .



The award program identifies and recognizes a small group of outstanding employers from across the hundred of thousands of companies in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "But the organizations recognized on this year's list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate Strata for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."

“We are honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the best employers in the healthcare industry during such an urgent and critical moment for our industry,” said Dan Michelson, Chief Executive Officer of Strata. “Our mission to ‘help heal healthcare’ has never been more important to our customers and our country. We have a team that wakes up every day with a passion for making a meaningful difference for the 220 healthcare delivery systems and 1,000 hospitals that we serve. We feel very fortunate to be able to work on something we care about with people that we care about.”

Strata’s cloud-based solution, StrataJazz®, is a single, modular platform that brings healthcare providers a “financial flywheel” to better plan, analyze and perform, driving margin to fuel their clinical mission. Strata customers also recognized as one of the top employers in healthcare include Advocate Aurora Health, Catholic Health Services of Long Island, Cleveland Clinic, and Orlando Health.

Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 12th issue of the magazine.

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology provides an innovative cloud-based financial analytics and performance platform that is used by healthcare providers for financial planning, decision support and continuous improvement. Founded in 1996, the Company’s customer base includes 1,000 hospitals and many of the largest and most influential healthcare delivery systems in the U.S. The Company’s StrataJazz® application is a single integrated software-as-a-service platform that includes modules for capital planning, continuous improvement, contract modeling, cost accounting, cost management, decision support, financial forecasting, management reporting, operational budgeting and performance improvement and strategic planning. The Company’s headquarters are in Chicago, IL. For more information, please visit www.stratadecision.com .