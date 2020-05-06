Strata Oil and Gas : Power Corporation Announces Reliance on Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517

Strata Power Corporation Announces Reliance on Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517
Strata Power Corp ('Strata') (SPOWF) announced that due to the outbreak of the coronavirus ('COVID-19'), it will be filing its Oil & Gas Annual Disclosure for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the 'Annual Filings') after April 29, 2020, the required deadline set by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ('NI-51-102').
The Company is issuing this news release pursuant to Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, which provides the Company with an additional 45-day period to complete its annual filing, which includes the following continuous disclosure documents (the 'Annual Filing'):
-
FORM NI 51-101F1 - Statement of Contingent Resources Data and Prospective Resources Data and other Oil and Gas Information
-
FORM NI 51-101F3 - Report on Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure
-
The Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-file Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions until the Annual Filings have been completed. There have been no material developments to Strata's business since the date the last audited financial statements were filed. Strata will file its Annual Filing on or before June 13, 2020.
Disclaimer
Strata Oil and Gas Inc. published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 22:08:12 UTC