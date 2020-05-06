Strata Oil and Gas : Power Corporation Announces Reliance on Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517

Strata Power Corporation Announces Reliance on Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517

Strata Power Corp ('Strata') (SPOWF) announced that due to the outbreak of the coronavirus ('COVID-19'), it will be filing its Oil & Gas Annual Disclosure for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the 'Annual Filings') after April 29, 2020, the required deadline set by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ('NI-51-102').

The Company is issuing this news release pursuant to Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, which provides the Company with an additional 45-day period to complete its annual filing, which includes the following continuous disclosure documents (the 'Annual Filing'):