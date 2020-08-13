Log in
Strata Oncology Announces Partnership to Broaden Enrollment in Mirati Therapeutics' Clinical Trial of MRTX849, a Novel KRAS G12C Selective Inhibitor

08/13/2020 | 08:04am EDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc., a precision oncology company advancing molecular indications for cancer therapies, today announced it has signed an agreement with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to broaden patient identification and enrollment for Mirati's Phase 1/2 study of MRTX849 in patients with cancer having a KRAS G12C mutation (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03785249). The multiple expansion cohort study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, drug levels, molecular effects, and clinical activity of MRTX849 in patients with advanced solid tumors who have a KRAS G12C mutation.

Under the terms of the agreement and through the Strata Trial, Strata Oncology will identify patients with advanced solid tumors who have a KRAS G12C mutation and meet other eligibility criteria, to be considered for enrollment into Mirati's Phase 1/2 study, MRTX849-001 a G12C selective inhibitor. The Strata Trial, an ongoing observational study providing tumor molecular profiling for patients with advanced cancer paired with a portfolio of biomarker-guided clinical trials, is available across a network of 20+ select health systems nationwide. Through the Strata Trial, patients with advanced cancer are profiled using StrataNGSTM, a comprehensive molecular profiling test optimized for performance on tumor tissue samples as small as 0.5mm2 surface area.

"Our partnership with Mirati Therapeutics is reflective of our shared goal to develop new medicines not by tissue type but by molecular profile, producing superior outcomes for patients and potentially faster drug approvals," said Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., CEO of Strata Oncology. "We are confident our network of health systems, standardized on the Strata Trial, will bring additional support to help broaden enrollment of this important clinical trial."  

For more information about the trial, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03785249

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision medicine company dedicated to transforming cancer care by building a platform to systematize precision oncology across a network of health systems and biopharma companies. Strata Oncology empowers health systems to deliver a comprehensive, system-wide precision oncology program that integrates cutting-edge tumor molecular profiling and a portfolio of biomarker-guided with routine care, so that all patients with advanced cancer have the opportunity to benefit. This large network of trial-ready health systems provides a mechanism to rapidly and predictably enroll precision therapy trials. For more information visit www.strataoncology.com. 

Strata Inquiries:
Terri Clevenger
(203) 856-4326
Terri.clevenger@icrinc.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strata-oncology-announces-partnership-to-broaden-enrollment-in-mirati-therapeutics-clinical-trial-of-mrtx849-a-novel-kras-g12c-selective-inhibitor-301111460.html

SOURCE Strata Oncology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
