Stratas Advisors : Weighs Effects of Upcoming 2020 Bunker Fuel Regulation

01/29/2019 | 02:23pm EST

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming International Maritime Organization 2020 regulation, which will require bunker fuel to meet a sulfur content of 0.50%, will continue to have an impact on the refining and shipping industries, as well as market conditions for refined products.

Stratas Advisors, a leading global consulting and analytics provider for upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets and related sectors, provides insights and clarity pertaining to the strategic and market implications through a forward-looking assessment provided by our Global Marine/Bunker Fuel Outlook. The service can be accessed by our online web portal, which provides clients with analytical content, data tools, interactive custom charting (with the ability for data downloads) and mapping tools.

Additionally, clients receive:

  • Overview of current situation, including supply/demand and trade flows pertaining to conventional marine fuels (gasoil, LSFO and HSFO) and non-conventional marine fuel (LNG, biofuel and syngas-based fuel)
  • Explanation of bunker fuel specification (ISO 8217), outside and inside of emission control area (ECA) and related developments, and the transition to the new specification
  • Forecast of future supply demand in terms of global, regional and country-level for the above marine/bunker fuels
  • Evaluation of refinery processing, including the outlook for utilization of "bottom-of-barrel" units and conversion units, unutilized feedstock by volume and quality, and impact on catalyst demand for pretreatment of feedstock and post-treatment of blend stock
  • Outlook for "bottom-of-barrel" technology, including ARDS/VRDS (atmospheric/vacuum residuum desulfurization), RFCC (residue FCC), visbreaker, H-Oil, Delayed Coker, SDA (solvent deasphalting) and slurry conversion and gasification
  • Appraisal of projected refining investments with consideration of future crude slate and supply/demand dynamics for bunker fuels and other refined products
  • Evaluation of individual refineries, including blending options and investments to meet the future specification for bunker fuel
  • Outlook for the shipping industry in terms of fleet size by type of vessel (tankers, bulk carriers, LNG vessels and others)
  • Challenges and strategies for the shipping industry with consideration of economics pertaining to scrubber technology, and the availability of compliant fuel supply
  • Price forecasts (short-term and long-term) for crude oils (including heavy and medium sour crudes), conventional fuels (diesel, marine gasoil, LSFO, HSFO) and non-conventional bunker fuels (LNG, biofuel, syngas-based fuel)
  • Price forecasts (short-term and long-term) for shipping rates pertaining to tankers (clean and dirty), LNG vessels and bulk carriers
  • Ongoing analysis and updates and direct access to analysts

For more information, please contact:

John E. Paisie
President
Stratas Advisors, a Hart Energy Company
jpaisie@stratasadvisors.com

About Stratas Advisors

Stratas Advisors, a Hart Energy company, is a leading global consulting and analytics provider for upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets and related sectors, such as automotive; transportation; power; petrochemicals and heavy industries. Stratas Advisors' team of experts provides data and strategic insights to companies seeking to understand key drivers shaping development. Stratas Advisors' consultants and analysts offer forward-looking perspectives to help energy decision makers leverage opportunities, mitigate risk and implement strategies. Stratas Advisors is headquartered in Houston with offices in Brussels and Singapore.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stratas-advisors-weighs-effects-of-upcoming-2020-bunker-fuel-regulation-300786155.html

SOURCE Stratas Advisors


© PRNewswire 2019
